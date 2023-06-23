PEABODY — The City Council approved a $187 million budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at a special meeting Tuesday night.
The budget is $13 million higher than FY23, an increase of 7.3%. About 40% of this increase is funded by additional net state aid, including $4.2 million in Chapter 70 aid to education.
Councilors voted 9-2 to adopt the overall budget, with Councilors at-Large Anne Manning-Martin and Jon Turco voting against it. Through this vote, councilors also approved the $90.7 million for schools that’s included in the overall budget.
The overall budget increase is largely due to a $7.8 million rise in education spending from FY23, which will mostly be covered through additional Chapter 70 state aid, according to the city’s budget presentation on its website. Peabody is also seeing an increase of $5 million on the city side of the budget.
The increase on the city side comes from public safety seeing roughly $1.7 million more in funding for FY24, along with $900,000 more for health insurance, $863,504 for retirement funding, $473,275 for debt service, $410,826 for facilities, $211,338 for the Assessors Office, $200,000 for liability insurance, $152,772 more for school health and $150,202 for Information Technology, according to the budget.
The city will use $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to cut down on its contribution to the FY24 budget, but that funding source will run out after the final ARPA payment of $1 million is given to the city in FY25, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
The budget is also funded through an estimated $121.1 million in property taxes, $20.8 million in local revenues, $2 million in free cash, $925,000 from the city’s Health Trust, $46.9 million in state aid and $80,000 from some enterprise funds.
The average home property value in Peabody is expected to rise from $527,200 to $553,560 in FY24, according to the budget.
The city also adopted a 5.1% tax levy increase, and using split rates for residential and commercial properties, is projecting an average residential tax bill increase of $309.
While councilors unanimously adopted the school budget as part of a finance committee meeting Tuesday, some were concerned that the creation of new positions in the city side of the budget, which will start being funded in FY24, and salary increases of 3% for non-union positions across the board will have a negative effect on the budget and pension system.
This raise, an increase from 2% in 2022, will apply to part-time and full-time employees who are not covered by collective bargaining agreements and are not considered minimum wage workers.
Manning-Martin was the sole councilor to oppose a vote on this measure Tuesday night. During a budget meeting last week, she voiced concern that the new positions that have been approved by the Council and funded through the FY24 budget will put more pressure on the city’s already anemic pension fund system.
In addition to a new safety and security director, the city is upgrading two part-time positions at the North Shore Children’s Museum into two full-time ones: a community engagement manager and visitor experience program manager.
Peabody is also adding the two new positions of a substance use disorder/behavioral health care coordinator and a licensed social worker to work for the newly created Social Services Division.
This division, operated under the Health Department in conjunction with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative, will help fight the opioid crisis and support those struggling with mental health thanks to funding from recent settlements with big pharma companies.
Turco and Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville also pressed Superintendent Josh Vadala for more progress on the school’s redistricting efforts during Vadala’s school budget presentation Tuesday evening.
“It’s been almost two years and we’ve had nothing new to report,” Turco said. “I know it’s a hot button issue for all of us, the City Council, School Committee, Mayor… It’s a politically charged issue, redistricting, but you know it’s inevitable and has to be done, and I’d just like to see some movement forward with this.
“If we’re going to use the word equity with salaries and everything, let’s have some equity with our student populations,” Turco said.
Bettencourt said the pandemic and renovations at local elementary schools over the last few years has delayed the redistricting process, but that the city is still moving ahead with it.
“We kind of already have it scoped out as to what the plan is going to be in terms of neighborhood shifting and lines being moved and things of that nature,” Bettencourt said in response. “That’s been a very important topic that we’ve been working on.”
