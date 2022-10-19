PEABODY — A local woman’s petition aims to help prevent cars from passing stopped school buses.
The petition calls for state legislators to pass a law that allows municipalities to install live digital video detection monitoring systems on all school buses. These cameras would take pictures of vehicles that pass school buses when they are stopped and have their lights flashing.
These devices will make it easier for officials to enforce violations against drivers who illegally pass school buses, according to the petition.
Maria Scheri started the petition she dubbed S.T.O.P., or Stop The Operator from Passing, on Sept. 26. It had garnered 1,015 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Scheri works for North of Boston Media Group, which includes The Salem News, and lives near where a car struck a woman and her young daughters as they crossed Lynn Street on Sept. 30.
The driver, a woman from Lynn, was arrested at the scene and charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, improper passing and failing to stay within marked lanes.
“The intersection where the incident happened is just pure chaos,” Scheri said. “People are distracted. They’re not paying attention. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been trying to take a left to my own neighborhood, and I either have to pull over because somebody is right up my tail.”
In the Sept. 30 incident, the driver didn’t pass a school bus when she struck the family, Peabody police Captain Scott Richards said. Richards runs the department’s traffic division and added that he hasn’t gotten any reports of vehicles passing buses in the area, but Scheri said she sees it frequently, and worries a vehicle will strike children getting on or off a school bus in the future.
“The first week of school, I saw somebody literally fly past (my son’s) school bus,” Scheri said. “The lights were flashing, the stop sign was out. My neighbor screamed at the guy, the bus driver was beeping, and the guy kept going past the bus.
“I was in complete disbelief,” she said.
It’s illegal to pass a stopped school bus when its lights are flashing. But Scheri said she’s seen it happen multiple times on Lynn Street, including the day after she started the petition.
If Scheri’s petition gains momentum, it wouldn’t be the first time a bill introduced to the Statehouse would address cars passing by stopped buses.
A bill with the same goal of adding live cameras to school buses was first presented to the Massachusetts Senate in 2011, but it’s stayed in committee since.
“There’s opposition because of privacy issues,” Scheri said. “In my mind, if you’re not doing anything wrong, the camera’s not going to take your picture. And in this day and age with cell phones and Ring doorbells, privacy has gone out the window.”
State Rep. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, lives in South Peabody, not far from where the Sept. 30 incident took place. His office is looking at the best way to word new legislation based off Scheri’s ideas, he said.
“We’re looking at what other states are doing and trying to figure out how to best draft language that will actually pass, because there have been bills in the past where the issues were similar, but not as succinct,” Walsh said.
It’s not just buses that cars pass in her neighborhood, Scheri said. She’s almost been hit by speeding drivers while turning onto her own street, and has had cars pass her multiple times when she’s stopped to turn.
Scheri’s son, now in sixth grade, attended the Brown Elementary School at 150 Lynn St. She’s seen horrible behaviors from motorists driving past the school, she said, even once seeing a man beep at kids as they tried to walk in the crosswalk.
When she yelled at him that it was a school, the driver yelled back that “the kids can wait,” Scheri said.
“There’s buses everywhere, there’s kids everywhere, and the problem is that people are just not paying attention,” she said. “They need to slow down.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Craig Welton lives down the road from where the Sept. 30 incident happened. A speed radar sign sits across the street from his house, and the speeds people hit while driving down Lynn Street is “crazy,” he said.
The city escaped what could have been a “terrible, terrible, terrible tragedy,” Welton added.
“No matter where you’re going, you can be five minutes late,” he said. “It’s not important enough to put the risk of someone else, especially our children, ahead of your need to get to where you’re going.”
It doesn’t seem like the Lynn Street incident, however, would have been prevented by added lights or other interventions at the intersection, Welton said.
“If anything could be emphasized, just slow down and be patient,” said Welton.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.