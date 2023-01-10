PEABODY — The city of Peabody plans to buy 80 acres of open space to keep out hundreds of new housing units, says Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
This land sits next to the Meadows Golf Course, Spring Pond and Cedar Grove Cemetery, Bettencourt explained during his mid-term State of the City address at City Hall Monday night.
The move follows a developer’s recent proposal to add hundreds of new housing units to a portion of that property near Marlborough Road and the Peabody, Salem and Lynn borders, he said.
“This area of our city is already heavily developed. Additional housing would severely impact traffic, tax our water and sewer system, and further stretch the already limited capacity of our school classrooms,” Bettencourt said in his address.
“Instead, most of this land will be preserved as open space in perpetuity with an option to utilize some acreage to increase capacity at our Cedar Grove Cemetery,” he continued.
The city recently purchased 4 acres of open space for preservation off Bartholomew Street and has an agreement in place to purchase 6 acres of land behind Brown’s Pond, he noted.
Bettencourt thanked Welton and Ward 2 Councilor Peter McGinn for helping lead the new 80-acre deal. Once the agreement is finalized, Bettencourt will bring it to the council to request authorization for a purchase and sale agreement of the property.
Rebuilding and maintaining the city’s infrastructure will also remain a priority in 2023, Bettencourt told his audience.
Thanks to the rehabilitation of the Winona Water Treatment Plant last year and the restoration of the Coolidge treatment plant, the city will continue to use its own water and control its water rates.
This means the city will not pay to be a part of a recently announced proposal by the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to connect dozens of North Shore communities to a regional water system — a project that could see a $1.2 billion price tag, Bettencourt said.
“I believe that we have an obligation to future generations to leave our city in a better condition than we found it in,” Bettencourt said. “Investing in our roads and bridges, water and sewer, school and other municipal buildings will pay dividends for decades to come.”
Upcoming projects Bettencourt is looking to push through include a new public safety facility that would be located where the police station sits on Allens Lane. It would feature a full police station, fire headquarters and an emergency management component, and has yet to go before the City Council.
The city will also start renovating the Central Street corridor from Wilson Square down to Peabody Square this year and start rebuilding the Endicott Street Bridge this spring or summer, Bettencourt said.
The city’s finances are rebounding in the wake of the pandemic, he said. Peabody’s revenue for meals and hotel taxes came in over $500,000 above spring projections. Because the city’s local receipts are back to almost pre-pandemic levels, its reserves have rebounded to more than $14 million — where they were in July 2018, he said.
“These numbers allow us greater flexibility in the use of so-called ARPA funds, which is federal pandemic relief money given to cities and towns over the last couple of years,” said Bettencourt.
Peabody residents, on average, currently pay the second lowest property tax bills in Essex County, he said. The average home value in the city is $527,000 — an increase of 11% in 2022 and a nearly 40% one since 2018, he added.
“While some of this increase can be attributed to the real estate market as a whole, make no mistake that some of it is a result of the hard work that all of us have done together to make Peabody a more desirable place to live and work,” Bettencourt said.
Following high levels of resignations and staffing shortfalls among emergency personnel nationwide during the pandemic, the city’s police and fire departments are once again operating at full capacity, Bettencourt said.
Like his other updates, this is a sign that the city is finally able to move forward, he said.
“We have just lived through a historic period of uncertainty, which affected all aspects of our lives, including our economic security,” Bettencourt said. “Working together with the City Council and our state legislative delegation, I am optimistic that we have not only weathered the storm, but we have positioned ourselves for continued growth and prosperity here in our city.”
Prior to Bettencourt’s address, the City Council voted 10-0, with Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton voting present, to appoint Welton as its new president. Welton will serve in the role until January 2024. He replaces Councilor at-Large Ryan Melville.
“I’m very proud to have said I served with each and every councilor on here because I think we did some of the most important things you can do as a legislative body,” Melville said. “We had passionate debate, we did it respectfully, we came to compromise without surrendering our core convictions and, most importantly, we conducted the people’s business in an open and transparent manner.”
Welton said he’s focused on finishing the city’s charter review, making sure that successful businesses open in Peabody and preserving the city’s infrastructure, among other things.
“I can’t promise you all that I won’t make mistakes along the way, but I can promise you I will do my best and I will seek to conduct our meetings in a manner that allows for spirited debate while maintaining respect and civility, as I believe when we work together, the sky’s the limit of success,” Welton said.