PEABODY — Police shot and killed a dog who attacked and caused serious injuries to its owners Thursday night, authorities said.
An officer responded to a distress call at 22 Endicott St. at 10:45 p.m. Upon arriving, the officer saw a man who was bleeding heavily and a woman standing on top of a car as their dog was aggressively trying to get to them, Peabody Police said in a statement.
Public Information officer David Bonfanti told The Salem News on Friday that the dog was about 60 or 70 pounds, but he wasn’t sure of its breed.
The man and woman tried getting down from the car once the officer arrived, but the dog once again lurched toward them and latched its mouth onto the woman’s hand and shook her, police said.
“The officer felt the female party was in danger of serious bodily injury,” according to the statement. It was at that point that the officer fatally shot the dog.
The victims sustained serious injuries and were given mutual aid by the Peabody Fire Department and Atlantic Ambulance before being taken to a hospital.
The man is still being treated, but the woman has been released, police said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Peabody Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.
