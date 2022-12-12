PEABODY — The Police Department issued a press release Monday afternoon, asking for the public's help in locating Michael Gray, of Maine, who was reported missing from a family member on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10:33 a.m.
Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. He called the Peabody police for assistance in opening his vehicle, but after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member's place of employment on Main Street in Peabody.
Gray is described as a white male, age 31, with long brown hair and blue eyes.
Police say they believe he is operating a 2015 Black Ford Escape with a Mass. license plate: 7AF586.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Sullivan at 978-538-6323 or the Peabody police business line at 978-531-1212.