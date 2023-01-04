PEABODY -- Peabody Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a letter carrier on Veterans Memorial Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police Lt. David Bonfanti said that police were called to the area just before 12:30 p.m. by the carrier, who said he was approached from behind by someone who then brandished a black gun and demanded his keys to the postal boxes.
Similar robberies of mail carriers have been reported around the country. The keys can be used by mail thieves to open mailboxes and steal letters that contain checks.
Professional mail thieves can then alter checks to increase the amount or change the name of the payee.
Mail thieves have also used a technique called "fishing," which involves using a string, some glue and a large object like a dish detergent bottle to pull mail out of boxes, but the U.S. Postal Service has now installed narrow slits on many boxes to prevent that tactic.
Some experts now recommend that people mailing checks for mortgage, rent, or utility payments now bring them to a post office to mail instead of leaving them in a street box.
Bonfanti said that the suspect was described to police as a Black male in his 20s with a skinny build and about 5'8" tall, wearing a puffy black jacket with a yellow hooded sweatshirt underneath and a blue face mask. He left the scene in a gray Honda.
Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact Peabody Detectives Mathew Mason at 978-538-6369 or Andrew Greenberg at 978-538-6313.