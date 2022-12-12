PEABODY — A now-former Peabody police sergeant was found guilty of domestic abuse charges and sentenced to spend 18 months in jail late Monday afternoon.
Brendan O’Brien, 45, of Peabody, was found guilty of strangulation, domestic assault and battery and violating a restraining order, following about five hours of deliberations by a Salem District Court jury.
He was found not guilty on two other domestic abuse allegations.
“Mr. O’Brien, you violated the very same laws you were sworn to enforce,” Judge Carol-Ann Fraser told O’Brien. “It deepens and widens the community’s distrust of police.”
Fraser’s sentence, 2 1/2 years in jail with 18 months to be served and the balance suspended for another 18 months, during which he will be on probation, will also include conditions of no contact with his former girlfriend, and participation in a domestic abuse awareness program.
“I struggle to propose a sentence proportionate to the gravity of the offense Mr. O’Brien was convicted of and the harm done to (the former girlfriend),” Fraser said.
O’Brien turned deep red and appeared at one point to grow emotional.
Across the courtroom, the woman he’d dated off and on prior to the Aug. 24, 2019 incident shook visibly and also cried.
“It’s just been really hard,” the woman, a mother of two, told the judge before sentencing. “That night was really scary and I don’t think that anybody else should have to ever go through that again.”
She said she lived in fear for two weeks after learning that O’Brien was not arrested and instead was allowed to appear in court on a summons.
He knew where she lived and feared for the safety of herself and her children, she told the judge. She slept with the lights on, and put wind chimes on every door to alert her, fearing that, as he had done in the past, find a way back into her life.
The past 3 1/2 years, she said, have been isolating, she said. “You feel like everyone knows and they’re judging you,” the woman said.
Prosecutor Jen Capone requested a full 2 1/2 years in jail and three years of supervised probation, telling the judge that the case was “particularly egregious” for the fact that O’Brien tried to discredit the victim.
“This was a serious abuse of power,” Capone told the judge.
O’Brien’s attorney, Ken Anderson, meanwhile, argued for probation, telling Fraser that his client had already been punished more severely than had he pleaded guilty three years ago.
O’Brien spent a little more than a month in jail after he violated a restraining order by “liking” a comment the woman had posted on social media — something O’Brien insists was a mistake while he was trying to document what he said were her attempts to reach out to him.
“It was not a good experience for him to be there as a human being and as a police officer,” Anderson told the judge. “It was devastating.”
Because of his work as a police sergeant, he was held at the Dedham Jail.
Anderson said O’Brien struggled to support his two children while awaiting trial, and, he said, could not find a job due to the publicity the case received.
Peabody Police Chief Tom Griffin confirmed on Monday that O’Brien resigned from the department on Sept 1, 2020, while the case was pending.
Anderson told the judge that O’Brien had already lost his career, his apartment and time with his kids, and urged the judge to “allow him some sort of dignity” by sparing him from another trip to jail.
“Please do not incarcerate him 12 days before Christmas,” Anderson pleaded.
But O’Brien was taken into custody in the courtroom. Fraser also denied Anderson’s request to stay the sentence until after the holidays.
Two of the six deliberating jurors returned to the courtroom to watch the sentencing. They declined outside court to discuss the verdict, saying only, “We worked hard.”
They were presented with two very different versions of what happened in O’Brien’s apartment on the night of Aug. 24, 2019.
Anderson suggested that O’Brien was simply a concerned boyfriend trying to save his girlfriend from overdosing on pills after a relationship-ending fight, only to be falsely accused of domestic abuse by a vindictive ex.
Capone argued that O’Brien realized that he had “taken it too far” that night, strangling and throwing his girlfriend down to the floor in a rage over her discovery of explicit texts from another woman, then tried to lay the foundation to discredit her by claiming she’d tried to overdose on pills and calling a fellow officer on a police desk phone instead of 911.
O’Brien took the stand in his own defense last Thursday, saying that the woman, angry over the messages, began attacking and clawing at him, then made runs at him, before, he claimed, trying to swallow handfuls of ibuprofen. He said he was only trying to stop her from swallowing when he pressed his thumb under her jaw.
But in her closing argument, Capone recalled testimony from one of O’Brien’s colleagues, Sgt. Matthew Stark, who didn’t find any of the pills scattered around the apartment to be wet with saliva or broken.
Under Massachusetts rules O’Brien will receive credit for the month he spent in custody, and can seek parole after serving half of the committed portion of his sentence, or nine months.
