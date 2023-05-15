PEABODY — Residents’ water and sewer rates will increase 30% next year, following a vote by city councilors Thursday night.
This is the first time these rates have gone up since 2019, Mayor Ted Bettencourt told the council.
The change will show up on the bills of residents using 120 units per year, the average amount of water usage per household in the city, as an annual cost of $524 for water and $758.40 for sewer, Bettencourt said. This combined charge of $1,282.40 is up from the current average rate of $988.60, a 29.7% average increase.
The sewer rate will increase from $5.71 per unit of water to $7.99 for the average commercial user in FY24, according to a presentation given to city councilors. As for the average commercial water bill, users will see an increase from $4.37 unit of water to $5.68.
“I do believe that there’s going to be some tremendous opportunity in the long term for us in terms of water and sewer operations,” Bettencourt said Thursday. “But in the short term, there’s some bills that have to be paid and we have to account for $3 million being taken off the books.”
The closure of the Rousselot gelatin plant later this year will lead to a $3 million loss of water and sewer revenue for the city that needs to be replaced until a long-term solution for this lost revenue takes shape, Bettencourt said.
The increase is also attributed to a $3.9 million bill the city received from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority for using 2.4 million gallons of water in 2022 while the Winona Water Treatment Plant was shut down for extensive renovations, he said.
Because of that bill and Roussolet’s impending closure, the city is facing an estimated shortfall of $5 million for the Fiscal Year 2024 budget, Bettencourt said.
Councilors Jon Turco and Anne Manning-Martin voted against the increase, saying that it’s not fair to put such a big increase on residents’ shoulders all at once.
“I don’t think people are going to be able to handle it,” Manning-Martin said. “We’ve talked about the economy and inflation and the cost of everything going up. For them to get a 30% increase on their water usage is something that I can’t support, not in its current form as presented to us this evening.”
Turco asked Bettencourt and Finance Director Michael Gingras why the city hadn’t instead implemented this increase in smaller increments over the last several years.
For one, “there’s no wiggle room” with Roussolet getting shut down, Bettencourt said. Once the company announced this winter that it will close, that loss of income became inevitable, he added.
The MWRA water bill is a result of the city’s $36 million water infrastructure project under which the Winona plant redesign is included, he added.
“We all voted for (the infrastructure project) because it was a great idea. It was the right thing to do, and now we have to pay for that,” Bettencourt said. “So it’s easy to vote for it and then not want to pay for it. But the fact of the matter is we have to pay the bill.”
As to breaking down the water and sewer increase, the city considered adding a 10% increase last year and then a 20% increase this year, Bettencourt said.
“But I wanted to see how things would play out, and we were able to get some debt forgiveness from the State Revolving Fund, which allowed us some reduction,” he said. “It could have been even more, but we wanted to kind of play that out. I just felt that this was the best way to move forward.”
Peabody will still have one of the lowest water and sewer rates in the area even after the increase, and will be less reliant on MWRA water moving forward, Bettencourt said.
While ratepayers can reduce the amount of water they use to bring down the cost of their bill, this increase is still a tough hit, Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach said.
“I understand what needs to be done, but I know with everything we’ve been doing and the way the economy has gone, I’m afraid to see what the number is when we get the budget,” Peach said.
“I hope, Mr. Mayor, you can present to us cuts that are made from our budget in order to help taxpayers because we’re going to hit them with a 30% increase on their water and sewer, and then in a couple of months, we’re going to have to vote in a budget that’s going to increase their property taxes yet again,” she continued.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos .