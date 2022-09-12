PEABODY — The city has received its first settlement check from a nation-wide lawsuit over big pharma’s role in the opioid epidemic.
The class action suit was filed by numerous states and cities against opioid distributors like Cardinal McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, along with Johnson and Johnson and other opioid manufacturers.
The suit claimed these companies intentionally and unnecessarily flooded states with addictive and dangerous opioids. The settlement garnered $26 billion for states; $500 million of which will go to Massachusetts, according to a statement from Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
Between 2017 and 2021, 86 Peabody residents have died from overdoses, according to data from the city.
The city received its first check of $52,000 from the settlement several weeks ago. It will gain more than $1 million in settlements from the suit over the next 15 years.
The money will be used to prevent addiction and help Peabody residents who are struggling to recover. The City Council has yet to decide what initiatives the first round of the settlement will fund directly, but Councilor at-Large Jon Turco said at the council’s meeting Thursday night that he hopes to fund recovery scholarships with part of that money.
The scholarships would cover the cost of 30-day recovery programs for people who couldn’t afford to go otherwise — especially for parents trying to help pay for their children’s recovery.
That was the case with Turco’s cousin, a single mother who struggled to come up with $3,000 to send her son, Joseph Simonelli, to rehab.
Turco has lost three siblings to overdoses, with two dying in the last two years.
“I’ve become a little bitter toward the system,” he said. “But to see Joe succeed, and to see that there are moms out there that will give anything to seek treatment for their kids, I just think that it might be something that we’d be able to help with if the parent of a Peabody resident calls and says my child needs help.”
Simonelli discussed his recovery journey and what he’s done to give back.
He had been to 53 treatment facilities by the time he was 20 years old. Mainly, five-day detox programs where he would come out clean, then use again.
“I just couldn’t find the resources for aftercare,” Simonelli said. “Every time I went to a detox, they didn’t provide me with any options for aftercare, and if they did, it was way out of my budget.”
That changed when he entered a 30-day program at CAB Health and Recovery Services in Danvers.
Simonelli did a 12-step residential treatment program with CAB and stayed there for six months once he got clean. He got a job after the first 30 days and built a support system that changed his life.
“Once I got myself better, I realized that there had to be more treatment like that out there,” Simonelli said.
Since then, he co-founded A Vision For Hope, which runs sober homes and recovery programs in Weymouth and north of Boston through a similar 30-day model.
It also accepts MassHealth, which Simonelli said he struggled to find when searching for programs himself.
“I knew that model worked for me. and I figured it could work for other people as well,” he said.
Councilors heard about other prevention programs that are already taking place in Peabody.
Sandi Drover, who helped launch the Peabody Healthy Collaborative a decade ago, shared how the organization is working with the public schools to keep kids away from drugs.
This includes the ATI club at the middle school, a group of seventh- and eighth-graders that create a supportive community for students.
“That is helping to raise these kids to live above the influence of negative or risky behaviors that would include drug and alcohol use, of course,” Drover said. “(That) gives them a platform for recognizing the positive things they have in their life, and how to stand up against the negative things.”
The club also helps elementary school students realize what support systems they have and where they can find one, Drover said.
“We are just working on building the web of support for these kids so that when they have an awkward question, they need guidance or counsel, there’s people for them to turn to,” she said.
Sarah Grinnell also helped launch the collaborative. She said new grants are expanding its programs and partnerships with first responders and other communities to better support people who have overdosed, and their families.
“We’re going to be doing some strategic planning over the next six months (for that funding),” Grinnell told the council. “We spent the last year or so collecting data and figuring out what needed to happen… so we’re going to be inviting community members to participate in those meetings.”
