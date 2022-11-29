PEABODY — A pair of Peabody residents will give a matching donation to the North Shore Children’s Museum for each gift certificate it sells that is valued at $100 or less.
Starting Tuesday, Martha and Chuck Holden will donate up to $10,000 to the museum through the campaign, which will help allow the museum to sell discounted tickets for low-income families, Executive Director Ali Haydock said in a statement.
The donation will also provide free programming at the museum, enhance its 14 exhibits and create new exhibits down the road, Haydock said.
“This matching challenge is uniquely structured to allow our customers to have a philanthropic impact while getting something in return — above and beyond the incredible feeling that donating provides,” Haydock said in the statement.
Gift certificates can be purchased through the museum’s website at www.nschildrensmuseum.org/visit/gift-certificates/.
“Gift certificates to the museum will make a special gift this holiday season for any little ones in your life,” Haydock said in the statement. “The Holdens’ generosity is inspirational and we are so grateful to be able to use it to leverage additional revenue for the museum.”
Martha Holden, who served as the library director for 17 years, has also served on the board of directors for the Peabody Cultural Collaborative, which helped launch the pilot project that eventually culminated in a full-fledged children’s museum in downtown Peabody.
The museum also received a $100,000 donation from North Shore Bank earlier this month, its largest donation to date, to fund a new banking exhibit and other initiatives at the museum.
For hours and other information about the North Shore Children’s Museum, go to www.nschildrensmuseum.org/.
