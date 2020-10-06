PEABODY — Halloween hasn't been canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and if you're still planning to do some trick-or-treating, public health officials are urging folks to follow a number of safety precautions.
The Peabody Health Department recommends that residents follow guidelines from the state Department of Public Health for a safe and healthy Halloween this year. Those guidelines include the following:
- Wear a face mask or face covering. For more information on face masks and face coverings, see the state’s Mask Up MA webpage. A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a face covering.
- Observe good hand hygiene, including hand washing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy. Wait until you get home and wash your hands before eating candy.
- Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:
- you feel unwell;
- you have tested positive for COVID-19;
- you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or
- you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days. For more information on lower risk states, see the state’s COVID-19 Travel Order webpage.
- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.
- If possible, keep events small and outdoors.
For additional tips, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-lifecoping/holidays.html#halloween.