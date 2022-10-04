PEABODY — City officials are one step closer to building Peabody’s long-discussed Riverwalk project.
Congressman Seth Moulton gathered with city and state officials at East End Veterans Memorial Park on Walnut Street where they accepted a check for $650,000 toward the project Monday afternoon.
The money was presented by representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency. It will be used to clean up contaminated soil and redevelop 24 Caller St., the former site of the Clark Steel Barrel & Drum Co, so that it may be used as part of a 1,600-foot long shared-use path running along the North River.
The Riverwalk project will ultimately provide a link to a regional multi-use path network.
“I live just over the line in Salem, and I want to be able to take my two little girls and walk down the bike path all the way into downtown Peabody and go for lunch,” Moulton said. “We can’t do that right now.
“When this project is complete, it’s going to be beautiful. It’s going to be transformative. And it’s going to make a difference in the lives of families like my own,” he said.
Prior to the Caller Street lot being purchased by the city in 2019, it held a building from the 1800s that had been used as a foundry, tannery, machine shop and, from 1965 to 2019, a drum reclamation facility.
That building has since been demolished, and the city’s improvement to the plot will create additional flood storage on top of cleaning up contamination from past industrial use.
According to the city’s grant application, the federal funds will cover the bulk of the projected costs to conduct limited excavation and disposal of approximately 1,700 tons of hazardous materials from the site. The city will contribute about $125,000 toward those costs.
The federal funds come from a $250 million grant pool to clean up brownfield sites, which have been contaminated by hazardous chemicals or pollutants like lead and asbestos, in more than 200 communities across the country.
“These investments … provide a parcel for redevelopment, whether it’s industrial, commercial or residential,” said David Cash, the EPA’s regional administrator for New England. “They remove a public safety hazard and they leverage federal funding that catalyzes state, local and private sector funding.”
Once the site is cleaned up and the Riverwalk is approved, it will turn into a space with benches, greenery and picnic areas, Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
The project is still a ways away from entering its multi-year construction phase. It’s currently in its final planning stage with the engineering firm AECOM, meaning Bettencourt will likely present the project for approval to the City Council in the spring or summer next year.
“This has been talked about for decades, and it’s something that will really bring us to the next level I think in our downtown,” Bettencourt said.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in 2021 that would have provided $6.6 million in funding for the Riverwalk project. It failed to pass when Congress instead voted to adopt a similar infrastructure law, which didn’t include funding for this project or others like it.
But the allocated funds to clean up brownfields like the one on Caller Street is an example of federal, state and local governments working together, state Rep.Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, said..
“This is where your dollars are being spent, and it’s a way to enhance the quality of life for every resident in the city,” Walsh said.
Peabody has received support from the state on the project and has been promised grant money from the Gateway Cities Act, Bettencourt said. The city will continue to purchase parcels of land along the planned Riverwalk route.
“We made great progress in reaching some agreements with some of the property owners,” he said. “There’s still a couple of parcels that we’re in discussions with, but we’re able to do this project in a number of different ways so we’re not beholden to any one particular property.”
Lynn resident George Skalkos stopped by East End Veterans Memorial Park to watch the city receive the giant check for the Caller Street cleanup. He owns two apartment buildings nearby, and is excited to see what the project will bring.
“This is a step in the right direction,” Skalkos said. “It’s nice to see progress.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.