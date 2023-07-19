PEABODY — The city’s first mobile app is now available for download.
PeabodyConnect, as it’s called, offers residents a new way to contact city departments, pay municipal tax bills, report problems like downed tree branches and potholes, find information on public meetings, community events, trash pickup and more, the city announced in a statement.
“We want to meet people where they are in terms of delivering the high-quality municipal services that taxpayers expect,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said in the statement. “The PeabodyConnect mobile app is designed to make it easier for residents and business owners to access their city government.”
PeabodyConnect is available in English, Spanish and Portuguese.
The city spent $25,000 in available capital funds set aside for IT initiatives in addition to a $50,000 IT grant it received from the state to create the app, said Chris Ryder, the mayor’s chief of staff.
The app was created through a contract with Bluestone Apps, and started development in December, Ryder said.
While some other municipalities have similar apps available to their residents, these are often “crudely reformatted websites and too often that creates a clunky user experience,” Ryder said.
“We think that people will find PeabodyConnect much more intuitive and user-friendly,” Ryder said. “We will continually improve the app based on feedback we receive so that it evolves with people’s changing needs and expectations.”
PeabodyConnect is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.
