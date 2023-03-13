PEABODY — The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraising event, Taste of the North Shore, is still on, but due to current weather predictions it will be postponed until next week.
The new date is Tuesday, March 21, 6-8 p.m., at Danversport, 161 Elliot St., Danvers. Rotary says everything that participants have expected from the Taste, sponsors and participating restaurants is still expected at the event’s new date.
Ticket holders will be notified as well, and tickets are still on sale for the new date. You can find updated information about the date change, purchase your tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or via Facebook: bit.ly/3lhK27W.
Tastings from the restaurant lineup, a limited number of $20 mystery bags (minimum $25 value), the popular stock-your-cellar wine and beer raffles with dozens of bottles and silent auction items will all still be a part of the event now being held on March 21 and included with admission.
The lineup of North Shore restaurants will offer Italian, Greek, Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine, comfort food, breads, sweets, spirits and more from Amigo’s Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar, Bagel World, Brother’s Restaurant & Deli, Capones, Chick-fil-A, Coastal Mass. Brewing, Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee, Danvers Pizza & Subs, Golf Lounge 18, Granite Coast Brewing, Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Harbor Sweets, In the Game, Ithaki, Kouzina, Mexicali Bar & Grille, PVMHS Culinary Arts, Perfecto’s Caffe, Rumson’s, Tesoro Cucina, Toscana Ristorante, Treadwell’s Ice Cream, and the Wardhurst. Rotary says more restaurants are being added daily.
The event sponsors include: (Platinum Plate) Atlantic Semi; GraVoc; Maclean, Holloway, Doherty & Sheehan; North Shore Bank; Ruggiero Family Memorial Home; The Savings Bank; Gold Plate: Holden Family; The Y; Classic Faces Day Spa; Rockland Trust Bank; Holden Oil; (Silver Plate) Yellow Jackets; Citizens Inn; Altova; Rousselot; Institution for Savings; Dan Johnson & Faye Kolhonen; Cora Operations, Inc.; Krohne; Peggy & Jody Pedro; (Bronze Plate) Gordon-Reed Family; Sarah J Consulting; Epstein & Drooks, LLC; J C Hicks Property Services.
The Taste of the North Shore is Peabody Rotary’s biggest fundraiser of the year and raises money to fund projects throughout the community, including student scholarships, meals for those with food insecurity, the revitalization of Peabody playgrounds, and partnerships with dozens of local organizations to make the community stronger. For more information about Peabody Rotary’s charitable works visit www.rotarypeabody.org.