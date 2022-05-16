PEABODY — After more than eight years without a raise, School Committee members are about to see their salaries go up by nearly 18%. The City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to increase School Committee pay to $6,000 per year from its current $5,100. Mayor Ted Bettencourt said Friday that he would allow the raise to take effect and not veto it.
Councilor-at-Large Jon Turco, who proposed the increase, acknowledged that a 17.6% raise sounds like a lot, but he said it amounts to about 2% a year considering the School Committee has not had a raise since 2014. Prior to that, the last time was in 1998.
Noting that the $6,000 annual salary comes to about $120 per week, Turco said, “The School Committee is well worth $120 per week. It basically covers expenses.”
Councilor-at-Large Thomas Rossignoll originally proposed a 3% raise for School Committee members. But Turco said he didn’t think that was enough.
“I did the math on the 3% increase and it was like $3 a week,” Turco said. “That would have left us in a position where we would’ve been addressing this again in a year or so. My hope is that this has been addressed now for at least five years.”
Other councilors agreed that a School Committee raise was long overdue. City councilors, whose salaries automatically increase when the mayor gets a raise, received a 2% raise in 2020, to about $11,000 per year.
“We’ve seen the School Committee work diligently in very difficult circumstances over the last two years, more so that I believe even us as a council,” Turco said at the meeting. “The issues that arise in a school district are abundant.”
“It’s a raise that’s quite overdue,” Ward 5 Councilor David Gamache added. “They do a tremendous job with what they have to put up with.”
Ward 6 Councilor Mark O’Neill said the raise is needed to help attract candidates to run for School Committee.
“Not that this stipend is going to cause anyone to quit their full-time job, but it does help people who might have issues that would prevent them from serving, whether it be helping with day care or helping with elders,” O’Neill said. “That $6,000 isn’t going to break the bank for the city.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.