Huseyin Kara, chief development officer at Pioneer Charter School of Science, said the network of its charter schools offers students a choice in what academic programs they can be a part of in their community. It can also provide relief to some districts, Kara said.
“Our interaction and impact with the local school district is different from town to town,” Kara said at a June 16 Peabody Planning Board meeting. “Let’s say Everett has overcrowded classrooms. Taking some students from them is a relief for them.”
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Peabody spent $1,019,077 in FY22 to send 70 students to charter schools, meaning that the city lost $14,558 for each of these pupils — the cost it would have been to educate them in Peabody schools.
The state will reimburse districts that lose students to charter schools at 100% of this cost for the first year they leave, 60% the second year, and 40% the third year.
“No matter what they say, that you get reimbursed, you get reimbursed for a very short period of time,” said longtime Peabody School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne.
“This (charter school) is a very significant impact on the school budget going forward,” she continued. “Because the school is in Peabody, more children from Peabody would go there. The impact will be in the millions.”
Griffin Dunne said that even if more students heading to PCSS would lead to less students in Peabody schools, class sizes in the district would still increase because of less funding.
School Committee member Joe Amico said he was concerned by a potential impact a new charter school could have on the district’s funding, and that charter schools do not have to follow all of the same regulations as regular public school districts have to in the state.
“With public schools, we traditionally educate every student that walks through our doors,” said Amico, who is also a teacher in Revere. “I don’t think charter schools do that.”
PCSS, like other charter schools, uses a public lottery process for enrollment. Teachers also don’t need to be fully certified in order to be hired at Massachusetts charter schools under state regulations, unlike regular public school teachers who need at least a bachelor’s degree and a preliminary license to teach, and must receive their master’s within five years of being hired.
At PCSS, only English language learning teachers are required to have licenses when hired, said school CEO Barish Icin.
“We prefer to hire teachers with licenses but it is not a requirement,” he continued. “We focus on hiring teachers with content mastery (bachelor’s or master’s in the subject they will be teaching). Teachers hired without a license have one year to complete the process.”
Amico said he opposed the construction of PCSS in Peabody. However, he said he wouldn’t mind charter schools if they were “on the same playing field” as other public schools, and would want to see more regulations put on them from the state before one came to the city.
“I do think charter schools serve a purpose in some parts of the country, or possibly in the state, where funding isn’t abundant, or they don’t have the resources that cities do,” Amico said. “In the city of Peabody, I think we do an incredible job educating kids.”