PEABODY — Victoria McCoy, of Peabody, received the highest award in Girl Scouting recently for her project to create resources for students of all ages on what participation in the performing arts can look like.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout can earn, available to girls in high school who create sustainable change on a community or world issue, from teen nutrition to literacy development in youth. Gold Award Girl Scouts address the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions to drive change, and lead a team of people to success.
McCoy, a student at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, created the project Breaking Stereotypes in the Music World. She says she loved her experience participating in her school’s band program, but feared for the future of music education classes in light of COVID restrictions and outside pressures to prioritize sports over artistic activities. So she got to work with a plan to educate students and create different resources geared toward the different levels that her content would address.
She created a children’s book for elementary students, a more interactive video presentation for middle school students, and a binder of resources to teach high schoolers what a band could look like without pandemic-related limitations. By reducing stigma about band participation, she increased registration for the music program in her district: 42 elementary school students, 12 middle school students, and six high school students. Her efforts will be sustained through copies of her children’s book, her YouTube channel for middle school students, and her “band pride” Instagram account geared towards high schoolers.
“I also used my leadership skills to build friendships within my team,” said McCoy. “A lot of the members of high school band students who went to the elementary school with me were not very close to me. Although I knew all of them and saw them every day in class, we now hangout and talk a lot more than we did before. We have learned to build a friendship between us all.”
