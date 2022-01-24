PEABODY — Michael O’Connor almost quit Boy Scouts.
After being diagnosed with a hip disease, the Peabody resident was unable to walk for two years.
“I couldn’t go up stairs and I couldn’t go down stairs,” he explained. “I was considering quitting scouting because I didn’t know what to do because I couldn’t go on camping trips, I couldn’t go on hikes, and I couldn’t even go out with my friends.”
But years later, O’Connor stood alongside his fellow Scout members John Garuti and Addison Twiss Friday night to participate in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor — one of the highest honors that few Boy Scouts achieve.
Their friend Jonathan Rutkowski had received his Eagles honors earlier this year.
To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Scouts BSA Program of the Boy Scouts of America, a Scout must rise seven scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, be a strong leader within the troop, complete an Eagle Service Project, and prepare for an Eagle Scout Binder.
Since it was first awarded in 1912, more than 2 million young men have achieved the highest rank within the Boy Scouts of America.
Troop 119 Eagle Scouts of the past have gone on to become firefighters, Marines, Army officers, ship captains and engineers.
O’Connor explained that it was because of his mom’s encouragement and the steadfastness of his friends that he was receiving such an honor.
“My mom persisted and she is the reason why I am standing here today with my friends and brothers,” he said. “It has been great and I love these guys, they are my best friends.”
The three scouts and Rutkowski have been together since they were 9 years old when they first joined the Cub Scouts in Pack 119 of Peabody as Bobcats in 2009.
“I always told the boys, ‘Remember, you are brothers from the same den and your Akela(Cub pack leader) loves you,’” said Tammy O’Connor, their former den leader.
Throughout the years, the boys remained close.
“That special bond that was created when they were in the same den was never broken,” said O’Connor.
Garuti would describe his time in the Boy Scouts by “personal growth.”
“I started out as this kid who was very controlling of myself and my emotions and you don’t think you are ever going to change and then you go through this,” he explained. “It really does make a difference in your personal life.”
O’Connor earned his Eagle Rank on July 23, 2020, after he created two closets to house supplies for an emergency homeless shelter at St. John the Baptist Church. Garuti earned his Eagle Rank on July 20, 2021, for replacing the roof on a work shed at the Rebecca Nurse Homestead in Danvers.
And last, but certainly not least, Twiss earned his Eagle Rank on Oct. 23, 2021, for creating a prayer garden at St. John the Baptist Church.
All three boys graduated from Essex Tech in 2021 and while Garuti headed to North Shore Community College, Twiss and O’Connor decided to both attend UMass Amherst.
For Twiss, the Scout motto “be prepared” has been instrumental in his life as a college student while navigating the ups and downs of daily life.
“It really is in my head every day,” he said. “When I get into the car, I ask myself what do I need?”
“You want to be able to go into a situation and not have to worry that you weren’t prepared. You want to go into a situation prepared and ready to help others,” Twiss added.
Unfortunately, Friday’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor was one of Troop 119’s last as the Scoutmaster Jeff Serre explained that they were getting consolidated by other local troops.
“Our feeder pack merged with a different pack and so we had Pack 119 for a long time and when they merged up because the units were getting smaller, it was less obvious to go to 119,” he explained. “There have been a lot of consolidations happening over the past few years, unfortunately.”
While Troop 119 is coming to a close, scouts in Peabody aren’t going anywhere, Serre stressed.
Serre said he and others will be transferred to different troops once his eagles fly away.
“I am not giving up,” he added. “Some of us just can’t get enough.”