PEABODY — City councilors voted in favor of raising the salaries of most non-union municipal employees by 3% each fiscal year between 2023-2025 earlier this month, along with an updated ordinance that automatically adjusts minimum wage for municipal employees whenever the state shifts this pay rate.
The raise for non-union employees, which was 2% in 2022, will apply to part-time and full-time employees who are not covered by collective bargaining agreements and are not considered minimum wage workers. It will go before the council again for approval as two separate ordinances, for part-time and full-time workers, on June 22.
“Our ordinance employees very much deserve cost of living adjustments,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said June 8. “You have all heard my position on this before, so my strong support for this increase comes as no surprise. But tonight I wanted to focus on three words: Retention, attraction, competition.”
Peabody had over 70 non-teacher retirements in 2022 and many more resignations, Bettencourt said. This exodus is “unprecedented,” he added, and has left some city departments short-staffed.
Other municipalities are offering higher compensation or sign-on bonuses to attract employees, and have even approached current Peabody employees with better job offers, Bettencourt said.
“Statistically, the number one factor in employee satisfaction is fair compensation,” he said. “Simply put, we need to be competitive to retain our employees.”
While Finance Committee members Tom Gould, Dave Gamache and Pete McGinn voted in favor of these ordinances, Anne Manning-Martin and Jon Turco voted against. For Manning-Martin, the addition of some positions in the proposed budget for FY24 were a big reason why.
“I will always, from this point forward, be very hard pressed to add any new positions to the budget until we get a handle on being able to pay cost of living increases for pensioners,” Manning-Martin said. “We can’t do that if we continue to add positions and give salary increases of 3% across the board to people who make six figures.”
Some positions that were only just created or already make well over $100,000 do not need a raise, Turco said, calling this idea inequitable.
“I think that each of these positions in the ordinance should be separately vetted and raises should be handed out as they are at most organizations on a per-person basis,” Turco said. “I think that every department here knows their staff and knows who deserves a 3 or a 4 or a 0 or a 1% raise and who doesn’t.”
The Finance Committee also passed an ordinance 4-1, with Manning-Martin opposed, that would create a floor and ceiling for minimum wage workers that can automatically adjust whenever the state updates the minimum wage.
While most of the city workers covered under this ordinance make just minimum wage, a senior ice rink, farm or golf course laborer makes minimum wage plus $2.50 and museum staff members make minimum wage plus $3 through the ordinance.
Turco ultimately voted in favor of the measure, but took issue with the city giving raises to new positions like workers at the North Shore Children’s Museum, who would make about $18 an hour under the ordinance, while the city negotiated a similar pay for school paraprofessionals who have been working in the district for years.
He told the mayor he was “offended” by this and got into a short yelling match with Bettencourt over the matter, but apologized after a brief recess.
“I understand some of these positions have been on there for a long period of time, and actually I may even say that some of these positions deserve more than minimum wage, but my main issue is that we have new positions that were just added less than eight months ago and they’re already higher (paid) than all of these other positions,” Turco said.
This ordinance will also go before the council again on June 22.
The city is also looking to turn two current part-time positions at the North Shore Children’s Museum into the full-time positions of community engagement manager and visitor experience program manager.
This would help expand the museum’s outreach and revenue, Bettencourt said.
The museum is also working on becoming a full nonprofit that wouldn’t rely on funding from the city’s budget, Executive Director Ali Haydock told councilors.
“We’re very actively looking at how we’ll peel away from the city,” Haydock said, estimating that this will take between three and five years. “We need to have a solid nest egg and a foundation in order to do that and ensure we can stay open, and I think growth at this stage is necessary in order for us to do that.”
Manning-Martin said she has heard nothing but “rave reviews” about the museum, but asked Haydock to expedite getting that nonprofit status.
“There are people that have millions, tens of millions, hundreds of millions of dollars to hand out to projects like this, so we just have to prepare ourselves,” she said.
