PEABODY — The city is moving toward becoming a Green Community after a similar push failed a decade ago.
The designation gives participating communities opportunities for state grants that support energy efficiency in municipal buildings and facilities.
This includes money for improving HVAC systems in public buildings, buying new electric and hybrid city vehicles, retrofitting buildings with LED lighting and starting weatherization projects, Community Development Director Curt Bellavance said.
“Overall, we’re going in that direction. It’s about time that we jumped on the bandwagon,” Bellavance said in an interview. “It’s just better for everybody that we adopt this and move forward.”
Just under 300 municipalities in Massachusetts have become Green Communities since the grant program was created in 2008. Between 2012 and 2023, more than $52 million in grants have been awarded to these participants, according to the state’s website.
The Peabody City Council discussed the matter Thursday night during an Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Subcommittee meeting. The council will have to vote to become a Green Community before sending that request to the state for approval.
The council pushed this vote through unanimously in 2010, but was denied because Peabody has a municipal light plant, which disqualified communities from participating in the program, Councilor at-Large Anne Manning-Martin explained on Thursday.
The city was later eligible to apply again if it implemented a roughly $3 per month charge per ratepayer to enter into a trust, but the idea was rejected by Peabody Municipal Light Plant, she said.
“Instead of being in at the beginning, we’re coming in at the end,” Manning-Martin said at the meeting. “I wonder how much money and opportunity we lost over the last 14 years because of that decision.”
Because Peabody does receive some of its power from outside vendors like National Grid, the city is able to apply again under a provision that has always been a part of the program, Light Commissioner Tracy Valletti told the council Thursday night.
Valletti has been pushing for Peabody to reapply for the program in recent years. She was appointed to the light commission to fill out a former member’s term this winter.
“All I can say is that it’s really discouraging that it was always there, but the bright side is that Commissioner Valletti discovered it right prior to becoming a commissioner and shared that, and I thank you for that,” Manning-Martin said.
“Another bright spot in all this is now you are on the light plant as a commissioner,” Manning-Martin continued. “(You’re) able to bring that type of research and forward thinking and hard work and dedication to make the city of Peabody a better place and improve the quality of life of all our residents.”
In order for the state to accept Peabody’s request to become a Green Community, the city must meet five requirements.
This includes making renewable or alternative energy facilities by right in designated locations through zoning updates, according to state guidelines. The city is still waiting to hear back on if it will need to update its zoning in this regard, Bellavance said.
Participants must also adopt an expedited application and permitting process that takes one year at most for facilities who want to locate in these designated renewable zones, which the city believes it has already met, Bellavance said.
Other steps include adopting an Energy Reduction Plan for reducing municipal energy use by 20% after five years of its implementation and establishing an energy use baseline inventory for municipal facilities, street lights and vehicles, which Bellavance said the city has already done.
The city is also drafting a policy to purchase fuel-efficient municipal vehicles when they are available, as required by the criteria, he added.
Peabody would also have to adopt a Stretch Code as an addendum to local building codes. This code sees that municipal buildings are designed to be energy efficient and have a more cost-effective construction than what is required in non-Green Communities as a result, according to the state.
Bellavance’s office plans to present a draft of that new ordinance to the City Council in the next few weeks, he said.
“Most of the stuff is pretty close to getting done…” Bellavance told councilors Thursday. “We want to become a Green Community and be able to apply for that next round of funding in September.”
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.