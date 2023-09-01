PEABODY — The district has seen a rapid drop in new teachers hired for the new school year: a good sign that early retirements and career changes by teachers fatigued by the pandemic are waning, Superintendent Josh Vadala said.
The district hired 40 new teachers across all its schools this summer, compared to 82 last year. This is much more in line with pre-pandemic numbers for the district, which has about 550 teachers in total, he said.
"We've actually had quite a bit of stability this year, which I'm really happy about," Vadala said.
That stability extends to the district's administration team. The only new administrator hires this summer were Amanda Veiga, an associate principal at Higgins Middle School, and three new IEP team chairs: Raquel Furtado, Becca Anderson and Sheila Gaudet.
If all goes well, the district shouldn't see many new initiatives or major changes this school year, either. But some new things will be in store for schools once students return to class on Sept. 5, Vadala said.
For one, teachers will be honored through the district’s new HOPE Award.
An acronym for “high expectations, optimism, personalized learning, and equity and access,” this award recognizes teachers who inspire a sense of hope for every student, every day, he said. Ten teachers were the first to be honored with the award on Aug. 29.
They include Catherine Heinze at the Brown Elementary School, Nicole Zaffini at Burke Elementary, Sue Veligor at Carroll Elementary, Evan Ruddock at Center Elementary, Jamie Brogna at McCarthy Elementary, Wendy Neumann at South Elementary, Ben Stoller at Welch Elementary, Lauren Smalley at West Elementary, Vinny Raponi at the Higgins Middle School and Bonnie Anderson at PVMHS.
“It's just a way to really celebrate the great work that they do, recognize some people who go above and beyond," Vadala said, "and it's just a way to build a nice culture.”
The district is again prioritizing school safety this year. Peabody Schools received a $60,000 school safety grant from the state this spring to fund a full safety assessment of Peabody Veterans Memorial High School through the Edward Davis Co., a consulting group started by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis, who led the department during the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing.
The “I Love U Guys” Foundation has also provided safety training and other resources for city and school officials. The district is developing a response protocol to support students and their mental health if a safety incident does occur, and is focusing on addressing bullying and improving students' mental health in partnership with the Peabody Education Foundation, Vadala said.
“We have support for students and new trainings around feeling welcomed in school, addressing bullying and how we can all work together to make sure that our kids feel safe and connected at school,” he said.
The district will continue to build on these new safety and wellness initiatives, and the new ELA program it implemented in city elementary schools last year.
“We’re really trying to focus in on just building upon the great work that we’ve done over the past couple of years,” Vadala said. “One of my main focuses this year is not to add a whole lot of new initiatives, but to ensure the great work we’re doing [continues].”
Just under 50 students from the Center School will move into other elementary schools this fall ahead of renovations that will shut down Center for the 2024-2025 school year. All Center School students will be displaced during these renovations, but the district gave families the option to move early.
Work kicked off on the building this summer by replacing all floor tiles containing asbestos. Peabody will spend between $2 million and $2.5 million on replacing the school’s failing heating system, a project that will take 12 to 18 months to complete.
The school's closure could have an effect on Peabody’s ongoing redistricting efforts, which were delayed in part due to the pandemic, Vadala said.
“The building was overcrowded, so as we look to keep it online for the next 10 years, I think it'll be more efficient, and we'll be able to sustain that building if we make the footprint a little bit smaller for the number of students,” he said.
“When we draw the lines, we try to make them as equitable as possible to help to balance the class sizes across the district, and we always have the open enrollment process if parents do want to have their child attend a different school.”
The Milestones program that serves about 30 elementary school students with neurological disabilities was moved from Brown Elementary to Burke Elementary over the summer.
While some parents were concerned that the move would be too much for their children, the Brown school was hosting nine special needs classrooms for these students and those in the autism program when there was only proper space for six, Vadala said this spring.
The new Milestones classrooms at the Burke have state-of-the art equipment, he said Thursday, and parents have already toured the classrooms and met the school’s staff.
“The number [of students] are consistent with what they were at the Brown, and we’re very happy and grateful that they’re now in full-sized classrooms.”
