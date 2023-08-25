PEABODY — School officials received good news in their push for the state to help fund a new high school building, but also are seeing some minor delays in the renovation of the Welch Elementary School.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) will tour Peabody Veterans Memorial High School as it decides which schools in the state will be chosen for the next round of funding renovations or entire rebuilds, Superintendent Josh Vadala said at a Tuesday night meeting of the Peabody School Committee.
This doesn’t mean the MSBA has chosen Peabody High to be a part of its Core program, but it’s a step in the right direction.
“I’m trying to temper my expectations a bit because certainly it’s not a full invitation yet, but this is a big step for us when we haven’t been welcomed into [the MSBA program] the last few times that we have submitted our application,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the meeting. “To get to this point means that they’re certainly going to take a real look at us, as I think all of us want them to do.”
Peabody has applied for a new high school five times since 2015, after choosing not to rebuild the school in the early 2000s despite a sizable reimbursement that would have come from the state.
The city’s most recent bid for a new high school was rejected in December. But a warning status the school received on its accreditation renewal solely for the building’s condition that same month could push PVMHS over the finish line this year.
PVMHS has a roof that continues to leak despite part of it being replaced in 2018. A faulty HVAC system doesn’t heat every room in the winter or overheats others. Circuit breakers get thrown in some rooms because of the electric system. The water quality is unsafe. Rodents have been seen living in the building.
And that’s just the start of the building’s list of problems.
The district worked harder this year on its application for the MSBA program and submitted a “really strong” statement of interest to the state, Vadala said.
“This community deserves a new high school and this is a huge step forward along that path, so I am so excited about this,” Vadala said. “I’m excited for our teachers and our students and our families and our community as a whole.”
An MSBA renovation project will wrap up at the Welch School this fall. While the district expected the outside of the building to be complete for the first day of school, School Committee member Beverley Griffin Dunne said supply chain issues and weather might delay the end of the work.
“I know that they’re very upset because they want everyone to be able to see a beautiful, shiny new building on the first day of school…” Griffin Dunne said at the meeting. “Hopefully, it will all be done for the first day of school, but if not, it will only be off by a few days.”
The delay won’t affect students and teachers as they move into their classrooms for the first day of school on Sept. 5. These spaces were completely renovated through the $33 million project that started last summer and will wrap up by November, Griffin Dunne said.
Through the project, the school also has a new nurses office, administration offices, windows, heating system and media center. Work on the gymnasium is still ongoing, but will finish this fall.
Fourth and fifth graders were moved to other schools in the city during the 2022-2023 school year while construction was underway. Fourth graders are coming back this fall, while fifth graders will return to the Welch next school year.
The front of the school is being repaved, with paving at the back of the building happening in the spring, and landscaping is scheduled to be done by the first day of school, Griffin Dunne said.
Despite the slight construction setback, the school is set to have an exciting year in a bright and freshly redone building, Griffin Dunne said.
“Everything else seems to be going along very, very well,” she said. “They’ve put extra people on to make sure we can get in there on time and this is very exciting. I think you’re going to really be pleased when you see how everything looks next week.”
