PEABODY — To 40B or not to 40B? The answer is pretty simple, at least for now, according to Peabody’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
“From what I can gather now, with the experience we had with the 40Bs, short of building a 40B on top of the San Andreas fault that is going to swallow it up tomorrow, it’s very, very, very, very, very, very hard to deny a 40B application,” said chairperson Frances Gallugi at the board’s meeting Monday night.
The board spent most of the meeting discussing affordable housing project proposals on Wallis Street, off Newbury Street on Route 1 and at Mills 58 on Pulaski Street.
These projects have already been deemed eligible by the state to pursue local permits under Chapter 40B, a statute that makes it easier for multifamily housing proposals to move forward if 20-25% of units are reserved for households with income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.
Although Peabody is hovering just over its 10% affordable housing requirement mandated by the state, the city isn’t quite in a safe harbor when it comes to these projects, Gallugi said.
Once the state says a project is eligible to move forward, she said, the city has had to come to a compromise with developers even if the board unanimously denies that project, as was the case with a 40B proposal on Oak Street.
“We have to do our best to appease everybody and to do the best buildout that we can,” Gallugi said. “So it seems like it’s easy. (But) it’s really, really hard.”
Compromise has been the case so far with the proposed development at 39 Wallis St. and 8 Upton St.
The development, named the Tan-Rite Residences, would sit on the site of the city’s last leather factory.
In light of concerns from neighbors and the board, developers have shrunk the proposed building down to four stories instead of its original five, and have reduced the number of units to 132.
Developers said at the meeting that 33 units would be designated as affordable housing.
Plans originally called for 140 units to be housed in the building. To ease concerns about overpopulating schools in the area, developers said that four studio units have been added and the number of two- and three-bedroom units have been reduced.
“Where you’re focusing on single-person families, tending toward younger people to populate the area, we’re looking at almost 60% of the units dedicated to one beds and studios so that we can get those people to live downtown, populate it, walk to the local businesses on Main Street, that type of thing,” attorney Jason Panos, representing the developers, told the board.
Developers have also added rooftop decks to the building. There will still be 202 parking spaces and 3,500 square foot commercial space on site.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach said at the meeting that while neighbors are encouraged by the reduced building size, they think 132 units is still a lot to add to an area that has several 40B proposals in the works, including one at Mills 58.
She asked developers to see if they could further reduce the number of units.
“Our schools are overpopulated. Our downtown is jammed with traffic. We would like to see something improve on Walnut Street,” Peach said. “I personally would like to see a comprehensive plan come from the city, and I’m pushing to work for that.”
ZBA member Chris Gilbert agreed with Peach, he said.
“But I’ll tell you, I was horrified by Upton Street,” Gilbert said. “I couldn’t believe what the condition of that street is right now. and we need to have something done over there. If it’s 132 units, that’s the cost to clean it up.”
The project is still in the peer review stage. Developers will discuss traffic plans for the site at the ZBA’s Sept. 19 meeting.
Developers for a 40B project at 128R Newbury St. shared updates on a project that could add 180 units to a property behind Honey Dew Donuts and Green Tea Chinese Restaurant on Route 1.
The project was slated for 220 units on site, but this was reduced as part of a compromise set between developers and Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
Developers shared updates on landscape plans to create a barrier between the complex and abutters to the property, which includes two fences and a field of trees, according to Robert Clarke from Allen & Major Associates. He said the distance between the edge of the pavement and abutters on Winona Street would be extended from 20 feet to 70 feet.
“We also strategically located those carports for the abutters so that they weren’t looking back at the facade,” Clarke said. “There were balconies that were removed and then a large screening of (trees) around the pool area.”
Developers will provide an updated site plan that reflects the reduction in units to the board ahead of its September meeting.
On Monday, ZBA members also read letters into the record from neighbors who were in favor and opposed to the project.
The Honey Dew’s owner and four residents who are abutters voiced support for the development, including Leanne Gesnaldo, who lives on Winona Street.
“My family has been heavily impacted by the work that has been done by previous developers, with nothing being accomplished except a lot of flooding, worrying and despair,” Gesnaldo wrote. “With the rain today, and knowing how even though the rain has stopped, my pool keeps filling because of the retention ponds they have put by my house.
“I am tired of looking into this monster of a mountain when I sit on my deck and worry about the water… I’m hoping you continue giving this project a green light,” she said.
The board received three letters in opposition, including from Ryan Cox, who lives on Hamerick Road to the rear of the site. He said the development is too large for this area of the city, would cause more traffic issues on Route 1 and nearby neighborhoods, creates more water use and likely a higher chance of water bans, and would cause more kids to go into Peabody’s already crowded schools.
“I am asking you to drastically lower the amount of units,” Cox wrote, adding that the city mishandled the proposal. He also aired his concerns in person Monday night.