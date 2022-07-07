Peabody’s free summer concert series is back with a rockin’ lineup of musical acts.
“We’re really excited about this year because it’s the biggest lineup we’ve had in terms of the number of shows,” said Chris Ryder, chief of staff for Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “We’re starting a little early in this year, and we’ve got some great bands.”
The concerts will take place on the Leather City Common from 6 to 8 p.m. each Sunday from July 10 to Aug. 21.
Decades of Rock will kick off the first concert this weekend, with All That 90’s Band following the week after. All That Glitters will perform on July 24, Horizon & the Horns on July 31, Annie Brobst Band on Aug. 14, and Tangerine will wrap up the series on Aug. 21.
“We’ve got some great bands, including bands that are known throughout the region and some bands that are just getting some notoriety,” Ryder said. “And of course, we’re very excited about the concert on Aug. 7.”
From 7-9 p.m. that night, concert goers are invited to gather at the Peabody Veterans Memorial High School stadium to jam out with the Lisa Love Experience before a fireworks extravaganza lights up the sky overhead.
The stadium’s stands and field will be open to visitors, but no folding chairs will be allowed on the turf or track, Ryder said.
Free parking will be available at each show and local vendors will be set up during the performances. The Essex County Brewery Company and the Granite Coast Brewing Company will provide craft brews, and The Cow Mobile Ice Cream Parlor will also be open on-site.
The Health and Wellness Expo, organized by the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce, will run from 5-8 p.m. July 31 on the Leather City Common, the same night as a performance of the concert series.
“As people are getting ready to listen to the music or during the intermission, they can visit these health and wellness booths and get information and giveaways, so it’s a nice thing,” Ryder said.
For more information on the concert series, visit https://livepeabody.com/events/.
