PEABODY — Peabody is setting personal bests in several fiscal areas, including low tax rates and climbing residential values. But the average homeowner’s tax bill is still jumping $195.
The City Council adopted its 2022 tax rates at a special meeting held Wednesday night. The rates set will raise $10.10 per $1,000 in residential property, or $21.14 in commercial and industrial property.
The average residential bill will increase by $195.12, or 4.3% over 2021. In the last five years, the average home value have seen a 40% increase from $340,100 to $475,200, while the average tax bill has increased 20% from $3,999.35 in 2017 to $4,800.23 next year.
The average commercial and industrial bill will decrease $1,285.66 to $32,904.41, a continuing trend from what the sector paid at its recent high point in 2019. The value of commercial property in Peabody decreased 0.9% in the past year, while industrial property surged 7.7% in value to more than double the loss in the commercial sector.
But for city Mayor Ted Bettencourt, all eyes are on what’s happening in the city’s real estate market.
“We’ve become a national story here in Peabody,” Bettencourt said Wednesday. “Realtor.com ... cited Peabody as the fifth strongest real estate market in our country. Across our city, we’re experiencing bidding wars and properties going for well above asking price. When a home in Peabody is listed for sale, it lasts an average of 19 days on the market, which is the fastest sale-rate among all cities and towns in New England and is the second-fastest rate in these United States of America.”
Balancing the books in part relied on funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), of which Peabody was due to receive $21 million. One use, “revenue replacement,” helped clean out deficits and other lingering funding problems to improve the city’s position going forward, according to Peabody finance director Michael Gingras.
Bettencourt said that’s something many communities are doing.
“Every city and town is looking at this money in a different manner,” Bettencourt said. “A number of cities and towns are doing what we’re doing ... to utilize the funds, at least initially, to stabilize our city government: to have some revenue replacement, the hotels, meals taxes, real estate in general — we’ve taken hits — and to bring back our workforce so we can provide those services and programs.”
But to that end, Bettencourt also said the city isn’t blowing the cash.
“It’d be irresponsible to be like a kid in the candy store and start throwing money around at different things,” Bettencourt said. “This money has to be utilized over the next four years.”
One motion was added to the tax rate being set by Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin: to better broadcast a resident’s opportunities at tax breaks.
“I ran into the wife of a veteran recently, and she remarked she didn’t know there was a veteran tax credit that she could apply for, and he could apply for, and they did, and they’ve been veterans for 50 years and are just learning about it now,” Manning-Martin said. “There’s many of them, and people don’t know about them.”
Manning-Martin’s motion called on officials to “get the information of any and all abatements, tax credits that are available to our residents.” It also called on them to do it as soon as possible, with the earliest deadlines looming in February. The motion was accepted unanimously and without discussion.
“We’re keeping the taxes down,” Manning-Martin said. “It’s time to pay the bills. But we do want to help as many people as we can — after this pandemic — to stay in their homes as long as they can. It’s important we get all this information out to people as quickly as we can.”
