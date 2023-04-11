PEABODY — Two teachers were recently honored for their inclusive and successful Advanced Placement classes at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School.
AP English Literature teacher John Baran and AP Physics teacher Chris LeCompte received the 2023 Partners in Excellence Teacher Award from Mass Insight, an organization that works to create equity and opportunity for K-12 students in the state, especially among students from marginalized communities.
Baran, a 52-year-old Ipswich resident, started his career in Taunton 30 years ago and has taught at PVMHS since 1998. While he called his first shot at teaching AP classes in the early 2000s a “disaster,” he found success when he taught the class again in 2007 and all of his students received qualifying scores on the AP test.
“I say to the kids that I’m here for the sole reason to get you a qualifying score,” Baran said. “We’re here to do that together. We’re going to talk about the exam so when you take the exam, you’ll feel comfortable. and along the way, you’ll learn to love literature and poetry more and pick up some wonderful skills.”
Mass Insight has worked with the school since 2007 to make AP classes more accessible to all students. That year, Peabody dropped any academic requirement it had for students to enroll in AP classes and started training teachers on how to best teach their AP courses.
“Students from Wellesley and Newton and affluent communities are expected to do good,” Baran said. “When you get into schools like Peabody, Brockton and Revere, it’s harder for kids because they might not have come from backgrounds where (AP classes) are encouraged, and we’re trying to give them this opportunity.”
Baran continues to attend trainings and conferences through Mass Insight, calling them the best he’s had in his professional career. He’s also tried to follow in the footsteps of the late Lawrie Bertram, another AP teacher at PVMHS who was “tough to catch” and “always working for the kids in the program,” he said.
He works hard to stay up to date on what the test will cover and how colleges weigh its results. His students work just as hard to learn, he added.
“I want to be humble about the award, but I also don’t want to be humble because it’s an accomplishment for the students,” Baran said.
PVMHS Principal Brooke Randall worked with Baran as a fellow department head when she led the school’s math department in the mid-2000s. She called him a passionate educator who “helps his students reach those ‘aha!’ moments.”
“He’s a teacher who works to put relationships first, so that his students feel comfortable in the classroom to engage and take risks,” Randall said. “I could not be happier that he was chosen for this honor. It’s very well-deserved!”
LeCompte, 27, lives in Swampscott and taught in Cambridge for a year before coming to Peabody in 2018. He’s taught AP Physics at the school since 2019, and has since switched the class from the calculus-based version of the course to the algebra-driven version of it to make it more accessible to students since it’s the more popular section of math.
He’s also started using fonts on assignments that look more like handwriting to make text easier to read for students learning to read and write English. He tries to only use words in class that are within the 1,000 most used words in the English language, and frequently talks to other teachers about how they make their classrooms inclusive.
He’s seen students from more backgrounds enroll in his class. This year, five of his 14 students are female and four are students of color, larger proportions than usual.
“I learned that making things accessible is really, really hard. It takes a lot of work,” LeCompte said. “But it’s so worth it to see them grow and succeed in things they maybe didn’t think they could succeed in.”
Having a diverse classroom is a benefit to all of his students, he said.
“Diversity brings so much learning, as the kids talk to each other and learn from each other,” LeCompte said.
Fellow PVMHS science teacher Jessica DiGianfelice said watching LeCompte’s AP Physics class is a lot of fun.
“His students are engaged and excited about solving physics problems. He has taught them how to approach problem solving,” she said. “These are skills they will use when they take their AP test, but more importantly, they will have these skills to take with them to college and beyond.”
LeCompte said he was surprised to win the award alongside Baran.
“I thought I was just doing good teaching. But also winning is huge for the community and for the school to say it’s got this amazing program…” LeCompte said. “I am standing on the shoulders of giants. I’ve learned so much from so many people around me and that is what got me here.”
Contact Caroline Enos at{/em} CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos{em}.