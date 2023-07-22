PEABODY — Kevin Winschel, 18, is spending his summer a little differently than other teens. Instead of starting his own business to save for college or a little extra popcorn at the movies, he’s raising money for a new playground at West Memorial Elementary School.
His business, Suds for Swings, offers full car detailing services done by Winschel directly, with 100% of his profit going toward the new playground.
“I aim to transform lives and communities one clean car at a time,” he said.
Winschel is a West Peabody resident who will be a senior this fall at the Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge. While he didn’t attend the West School, instead spending his younger years at the Burke Elementary School in Peabody, he saw this as a way to give back to his hometown.
“I don’t go to school in Peabody anymore, I don’t know my neighbors who are 100 feet away from me,” Winschel said. “I haven’t benefited my city at all, and I just had to do something, so that’s why I started this.”
He saw this cause as a way to help kids get outside, be active and make friends, something he knows how hard it can be to do when stuck inside.
Winschel began training hard in football when he started school in Cambridge. After experiencing pain in his hips, he had surgery on his right hip last December and surgery on his left hip this March — making him bedridden for much of that time and reliant on the help of others, which he now hopes to reciprocate, he said.
He also spent much of his childhood playing Minecraft and other video games, which made him feel isolated from other kids at times, Winschel said.
“I was just heavily affected by technology, and playgrounds are an escape from that,” he said.
A four-hour interior detailing service is $44.95 for sedans and $64.95 for SUVs, the same prices Winschel charges for an hour and 15 minute exterior detailing session. His deluxe package, which includes both services, costs $84.95 for sedans and $106.95 for SUVs. All work can be done at customers’ homes, he added.
Already, Winschel has raised $2,600 of his $3,000 goal in the five weeks he’s been in business. Even after passing this goal, he plans to continue to detail cars through the end of the summer and donate every dollar raised.
Volunteers have raised $177,000 of a $198,000 goal to build the new playground thanks to donations from businesses, a $120,000 donation from the city via the Community Preservation Committee and residents like Winschel, said Katie Colombo, manager of the West Memorial Playground’s fundraising effort.
She called Winschel’s work a “random act of kindness that’s very community driven.”
“It’s just a really amazing, charitable thing that he’s been doing for us all summer,” Colombo said. “I know it’s been really hot and rainy, and he spends hours and hours cleaning these cars to perfection to make his customers happy — all while he’s raising money for our playground.”
Efforts to build a new playground at the school started in June 2022, and fundraising began this March.
Like a new playground being built at the McCarthy Elementary School, this playground will have inclusive play structures for kids of all abilities. This includes a spinning structure that’s at ground level for people in wheelchairs and a maze visitors can do with their hands.
Colombo hopes the new equipment can be ordered soon and be installed this winter thanks to donations that keep on coming in.
“I really, really appreciate Kevin doing this out of the kindness of his heart,” Colombo said. “He could be doing a lot of other things this summer and he chose to work his tail off to raise money for us.”
Visit www.sudsforswings.com/ to learn more about Winschel’s services and www.facebook.com/WestMemorialPlaygroundImprovements for more information on the new West Memorial Playground.
