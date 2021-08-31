PEABODY — Tanners young and old are invited to head over to Peabody High Saturday morning to celebrate Heather MacLean Day.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt, in a post Monday on his Facebook page, shared the details of the celebration for the Peabody Olympian, who competed for Team USA in the Women's 1,500 meter race in Tokyo.
A ceremony will take place outdoors on the track and field next to Peabody Veterans Memorial High School at 10 a.m.
"I hope you and your family can attend a very special community ceremony honoring Peabody's Olympic hero... Heather's Olympic journey captured the imagination of our entire community," Bettencourt said, noting hundreds of residents turned out for a public viewing party July 25 in the Leather City Common while thousands more watched the excitement unfold at home.
"Heather MacLean Day in Peabody will be an opportunity to show Heather how much we appreciate and admire her hard work and determination — and how proud we all are of our hometown Olympic hero!" he said.