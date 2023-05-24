PEABODY — The city will accept hazardous materials at its annual Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Held at the Department of Public Services at 50 Farm Ave. and sponsored by the Peabody Municipal Light Plant, employees from DPS, Health Department and Clean Harbors Environmental Services will accept hazardous materials that aren’t suitable for curbside trash pickup.
This includes oil-based paints, spray cans, transmission fluid, gasoline, lighter fluid, varnishes, chemical fertilizers, swimming pool chemicals, fluorescent bulbs and batteries or thermometers that contain mercury, the city said in a statement.
For a full list of materials that will be accepted, go to https://tinyurl.com/peabodywaste or call the Health Department at 978-538-5926.
Residents can drop off at most a full car load of these items, which is about 25 gallons or 25 pounds, the city said. Contractors are not allowed to dispose of their materials during the event.
The city will not accept latex paint, empty containers, trash, commercial or industrial waste, radioactive waste, smoke detectors, infectious and biological waste, pressurized cylinders other than propane, ammunition, fireworks, explosives, fire extinguishers, prescription medicines, syringes or asbestos.
Peabody residents must pay $20 per household to dispose of this waste and provide proof of residency, the city said. They can also drop off TVs and computer monitors for an additional $20 per item.
Non-residents can drop off materials between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and must pay $30 for up to 3 pounds/gallons, $36 for up to 10 pounds/gallons or $60 for up to 25 pounds/gallons, according to the city.
Participants must remain in their vehicles while dropping off materials and leave these items in original labeled containers. Do not mix chemicals.
Residents are allowed to drop off waste oil, car batteries, tires and propane tanks during normal business hours year-round at 50 Farm Ave. The recycling center and the leaf and brush drop-off at the site will be closed during the hazardous waste event.