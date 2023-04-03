PEABODY — The city is looking for residents’ feedback on the future of its outdoor spaces.
A workshop for the city’s Public Space and Recreation Plan will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Wiggin Auditorium at Peabody City Hall.
The plan aims to enhance residents’ access to open space and improve recreational areas in Peabody by 2029. Tuesday’s meeting will be an opportunity for residents to learn about the focus of the plan and give input on how the city should move forward with it.
“This public meeting is really for the community,” Peabody Senior Planner Andrew Levin said. “We want to hear the feedback, we want people to engage with this plan and we want them to know this will have the community’s voice at the end of it.”
An 89-page draft of the plan serves as a roadmap for acquiring, preserving and enhancing open space, which includes everything from the city’s Riverwalk project to local tot lots and baseball fields.
It also will make the city eligible to apply for open space grants from the state.
“It’s extremely important, moving forward, that we make sure that our open spaces in our city are preserved, are welcoming and that they look great,” Levin said.
The plan has six goals in its mission to enhance Peabody’s outdoors. They include improving overall access to open space and recreational facilities, as well as better efforts to manage and maintain these areas. The plan also pushes city departments, local businesses, organizations and residents to work more closely in enhancing open space.
The plan looks to make open spaces more resilient against the effects of climate change, and increase equitable access to open space, recreational facilities and programs that are “safe, inclusive, culturally relevant and welcoming to everyone,” according to the plan’s draft.
“We want to make sure that all our parks and all our neighborhoods are improved,” Levin said. “Not only that, but how we connect more people to our parks.”
For more information about the plan and to read it in full, go to https://peabodyrosp.wixsite.com/update.
