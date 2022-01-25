PEABODY — The city, in collaboration with Curative Health, is opening two new COVID-19 testing sites in Peabody, starting this week.
An announcement from the mayor's office said Curative, which has similarly partnered with other North Shore communities on free testing, will open both sites on Wednesday, at 0 Railroad Ave. and 8 Centennial Drive, for PCR testing.
There will be kiosks at each site where any Massachusetts resident can perform a self-collected nasal swab for a free PCR test. Results will be delivered within one to two days of receipt of the sample at the lab, according to the city.
“We continue to work to make COVID testing as convenient and accessible as possible,” said Mayor Ted Bettencourt. “Testing is among the best ways to reduce COVID transmission and keep our community safe.”
The city says that tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost, but individuals who have health insurance should have their insurance card ready at registration, because health insurance companies will be billed if possible. Health insurance is not required to be tested. Identification will be required at the time of testing.
The schedule at both locations will be Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The city says that, at present, the public must pre-register for a testing appointment by going online to curative.com/sites/34400 (for the Railroad Avenue kiosk) or curative.com/sites/34433 (for Centennial Drive), or call Curative at 888-702-9042 with questions or assistance with booking an appointment.
Test results will be provided via text message and/or email one to two days after they arrive at the Curative lab.