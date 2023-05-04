PEABODY — The Peabody Municipal Light Plant is in the process of acquiring 10 more megawatts of power from the Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant to help reach its carbon-free goals for 2030.
The new contract, officially called Project 2023A, won’t require any new power lines or other construction to bring the energy to Peabody, said PMLP General Manager Joe Anastasi. Nor will it start bringing the 10 megawatts of energy to the city until about 2030, he added.
The Peabody Light Commission voted unanimously at its April 27 meeting to enter into the new contract with NextEra, which operates the Seabrook plant. The cost of the deal won’t be released publicly until the contract is signed in the next few months, Anastasi said.
PMLP is partnering on the project with the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Energy Company, which is working with NextEra to send more nuclear power from Seabrook to municipal plants in Massachusetts to help them become 50% carbon free by 2030 in accordance with the state’s decarbonization roadmap, Anastasi said.
PMLP’s energy portfolio is 43% carbon free. The new deal with Seabrook will push that number to about 52% once it goes online in 2030, Anastasi said.
“Although PMLP has been hungrily looking for renewable sources to fill that gap, there are simply none available that are either going to come online in time or are going to be of even remotely reasonable costs,” Anastasi said.
The new contract “takes the weight off” PMLP to hit the 50% carbon-free mark by 2030, he added.
“That doesn’t mean we’re stopping there,” he said. “If we can find another 10% on a wind project that comes up, we’ll grab it.”
Seabrook has sent 14 megawatts of energy to PMLP for decades. Peabody and over a dozen other municipal electric utilities in the state signed on to the plant’s initial contract in 1976, and started receiving energy from it after construction finished in 1990, Anastasi said.
Combined with a much smaller amount of power Peabody receives from the Millstone Nuclear Power Plant in Connecticut, 31% of PMLP’s power comes from nuclear sources, according to PMLP’s website.
More than 2,000 protesters from the Clamshell Alliance occupied the Seabrook plant’s construction site in 1977 in an attempt to stop the development and raise safety concerns around the use of nuclear energy. About 1,400 of the protesters were arrested, and calls to close the plant have continued since.
“I can’t make people not wary of it, but what I would say is this is the same plant. They’re not building a new facility. There’s no new construction going on,” Anastasi said. “It can’t get any more dangerous than it already is — the danger doesn’t increase one bit from today. All that’s increasing is the output.”
PMLP was planning to sign on to a major offshore wind project but rising supply and construction costs forced the local utility to explore other options, Anastasi said. PMLP will continue to look for renewable and carbon-free energy sources, Anastasi added.
“We all recognize the need to be carbon free, and it’s become increasingly an awareness item across the globe,” he said. “However, simply because we’re all aware of it, it doesn’t mean we can hasten the pace to get there.”
