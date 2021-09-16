PEABODY — The city's transit survey has been given another week and a half of life, allowing residents more time to weigh in on transit issues.
The survey, a joint venture between city officials and North Shore TMA, solicits input from those who might use public transit about what connections would best serve them, according to Curt Bellevance, director of Community Development.
"We've been talking for a few years now about making a connection with downtown Peabody to other points of interest, one of those being the Salem train station as well as Centenniel Park," he said.
"We're trying to get an idea of... would people use this type of service? What type of service would they like to use?"
The goal is to eventually launch a pilot program based on the survey response. "We want to make sure we'll have people that will be riding it," Bellevance said.
The survey, originally due to end Sept. 10, was extended to Friday, Sept. 24. The move was done in part to add Spanish and Portuguese translations, thus reaching more users, according to Bellevance.
To take the survey, visit bit.ly/3k1pvzR.