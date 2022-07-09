PEABODY — For more than two decades now, Peabody has received the distinction of a Tree City USA.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt announced recently that the city was named a 2021 Tree City community for its commitment to urban forestry by the Arbor Day Foundation.
It is the 21st year Peabody has earned the national honor from the Foundation, which is the U.S.’ largest nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees.
“Planting and caring for trees is among the most important things we can do to benefit current and future generations,” Bettencourt said. “We all know that trees beautify the landscape and provide shade for our homes, but they also offer countless environmental, economic and social benefits.”
Peabody has met the four standards to become a Tree City USA community: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, a community forestry program with annual expenditures of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is also sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.