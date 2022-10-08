PEABODY — Angela Falzarano has been a lifelong gameshow lover. Then, she got to play in one herself. Falzarano was in an episode of “Let’s Make a Deal,” on CBS, that aired on Sept. 22.
“This is the strangest thing that ever happened to me,” she said.
Falzarano, who lives and works in Peabody, had received an email from Pitman Casting, because she had auditioned for game shows before. After a written application, she was set up for interviews with the associate producers via zoom.
“They asked me to show how excited I’d be if I got picked by Wayne Brady (the host),” Falzarano said. The episode she appeared in was taped days after her final interview.
Falzarano describes herself as a spontaneous person, and she thinks this helped her get chosen to play. She said she’s the type of person who would “book a trip to Disney (World) Wednesday and be there Thursday. It turned into the perfect snowball.”
“Let’s Make a Deal” plays with a live audience, made up of audience members who interviewed with the show’s producers. Any audience member, therefore, could feasibly be chosen during the show to play. Falzarano had a feeling during the show that she’d be chosen.
“You can hear the producers on Zoom, and they said, ‘Make sure you talk with your accent.’ It seemed like I had made a good impression.”
Falzarano was one of the “wallies,” as the show calls them. When the pandemic started, it gave players the option to be a live audience member remotely. That also meant Falzarano was playing on “Let’s Make a Deal” from her home. But that didn’t stop her from becoming the top winner of her round.
“The funniest part is that I have four kids … and I’m sitting here on this amazing game show living my dream,” she said.
Falzarano didn’t experience any stage fright, either. “I’m totally fine with audiences, and having four kids, you become a social person,” she said. and as a real estate agent, making deals and “talking to people is something I do.” Making deals is inherent to her job, which became a running joke throughout the show.
Falzarano was on the call for more than seven hours, she explained, but it didn’t feel that way.
“I thoroughly enjoyed watching it,” she said. Though, after a day of filming, she joked, “My house — I have never witnessed anything like this.”
The producers, she explained, want to generate a good show. “They don’t want people playing it safe.”
In “Let’s Make a Deal,” players have the opportunity to take a risk, and trade in their existing prize for an unknown prize, which may be of greater or lesser value. Falzarano took that risk. “That was me!” she exclaimed. “Although I loved the car and was so close to winning it, I’m grateful to have been on the show at all,” she said. “And I will love the couch I won.”