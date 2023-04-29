PEABODY — A Peabody resident won $1 million on a lottery ticket she bought to celebrate Greek Easter earlier this month.
Despina Nirgianakis won the prize on the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, which she bought at Convenience Plus on Main Street in North Reading, the lottery announced April 19.
Nirgianakis’ family often purchases lottery tickets for holidays, she told the lottery.
She chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. Convenience Plus will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
