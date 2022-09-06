PEABODY — Cara Green is the new executive director of the Torigian Family YMCA in Peabody.
A 22-year veteran of the YMCA, Green has worked to support youth development, health and wellness initiatives, and build community through the organization.
She looks to expand the Torigian Y’s swim lessons and water safety offerings, along with a range of other programs and services.
“I’m really excited to work with the community and all the local agencies to bring back some of the programs that we put on hold during the pandemic, and then to create some new initiatives especially for our senior population and those struggling with disabilities,” Green said.
Following a 21-year stint at the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Green was hired as the director of operations in Peabody last October.
She spent the last two months serving as the branch’s co-director alongside Kathleen Casey, while Executive Director Robert Lowell moved up to become senior director of community impact for the YMCA of Metro North Association.
“It has been an absolute honor to serve the Peabody-Lynnfield community for the last four years alongside such amazing members and dedicated staff team,” Lowell said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to serve the Y Association across the region in my new role.”
He said Green is more than qualified for his former role.
“I’ve known Cara for more than a decade,” Lowell continued. “She is an accomplished leader and I am so excited to support Cara and her team in delivering excellent programming and services to our members.”
Green has a degree in hospitality management for restaurants, but started working part-time at the Merrimack Valley YMCA when her first child was born in 2000.
Two decades later, she’s done everything from driving the Y’s before-school program van to leading youth programming.
Green has personal training certifications and is certified in multiple YMCA professional competencies. She has also received equity and mission leadership awards from the organization.
“Cara’s vast experience in every aspect of YMCA’s mission will be a tremendous asset to our facility in Peabody as we continue to build back our services and offering to our membership and the community,” Kathleen Walsh, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro North, said in a statement.
Green said her experience in Peabody so far has “been fantastic.”
“It’s just a great community with friendly people,” she said.
The Torigian Family YMCA is also hosting a “Livestrong at the Y 5k Road Race” on Nov. 19 at the Lt. Ross Park in Peabody to support the Y’s program for cancer-survivors.
The race starts at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/livestrong5k.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.