PEABODY — Peabody’s Black Box Theater will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a variety of entertainment for couples, singles, gals, and pals next weekend.
New England’s top Judy Garland/Barbra Streisand star impersonator duo, Summer Orlando Productions, will be back at the stage Friday, Feb. 11, for a night of Drag Queen Bingo. This unconventional, wild and crazy evening of music, comedy, drag performances and bingo is open to adults 21 and older with doors opening at 7 p.m. and showtime at 8 o'clock.
Accidentally on Purpose, a local North Shore improv group, then takes the stage on Saturday, Feb. 12, for their seventh performance at the Black Box. Doors open at 7 p.m.; showtime at 8.
And on Monday, Feb. 14, Tony DeMeglio returns to the Black Box for two shows as Young Sinatra; one of New York City’s premier Frank Sinatra impersonator and crooners. He sings, he dances. There are two shows offered at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
“We have a wonderful weekend of entertainment planned for Valentine’s Day — something for everyone!” said Lisa Geczi, theater manager. “We have carefully selected a variety that appeals to all audiences; favorites of both our returning patrons and something to wow the new.”
Concessions and the bar will be open during each performance. Parking in surrounding parking lots is free. Peabody’s Black Box is located just off Peabody Square and Main Street at 22 Foster St.
Tickets start at $20 for all shows. For individual tickets (fewer than 10), visit Peabody’s Black Box Facebook page. For group tickets (10 or more) contact Lisa Geczi, events coordinator/theater manager, at 978-548-5854 or email blackbox@ne-arc.org.
The theater currently follows the mask mandate put in place by the Peabody Board of Health. All patrons, entertainers and guests must wear their masks into the building unless eating or drinking.