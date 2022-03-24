PEABODY — The St. Vasilios Greek School and other representatives from Peabody’s Greek community gathered once again outside City Hall Wednesday afternoon to fly the Greek flag.
The ceremony — which featured students dressed in ethnic costumes and a proclamation from Mayor Ted Bettencourt — marks Greek Independence Day, which is officially celebrated March 25. It is a celebration of independence from the Ottoman Empire following the Greek revolution of 1821.
The St. Vasilios Greek School is an afternoon Greek language school located at St. Vasilios Church on Paleologos Street.