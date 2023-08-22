PEABODY — Jim Liacos helped pave the way for Peabody in his 34 years as an elected official. Now, he has his own stretch of pavement to honor such dedication.
Current elected officials and those who worked with Liacos years ago gathered at the Higgins Middle School Monday evening to unveil James K. Liacos Way — a road that leads to the school Liacos worked hard to help build.
“He is the nicest guy, he really is, and he deserves this,” School Committee member Beverly Griffin Dunne said. “He did a lot of really hard work on the Council and then on the School Committee, and just really gave everything.”
Liacos spent 20 years on Peabody’s School Committee before joining the City Council for a 14-year stint. He also represented Peabody on the Essex Tech School Committee and worked on the city’s Liquor Licensing Board.
He became the longest-serving elected official in the city to date when he announced in 2013 that he would not seek re-election as an at-large councilor.
“I know he's not exactly thrilled and looking forward to this moment, but this is a moment born out of a great deal of respect and admiration for all the work you've done,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt told Liacos Monday.
Liacos was a leading voice in getting the new middle school built in the 2010s. He was also on the School Committee during the construction of the Brown and Carroll elementary schools, and as City Councilor, was a mentor for Bettencourt when he was elected in 2011.
“I'm really happy to be here to honor somebody who's a very close friend of mine, somebody that I've gone to so many times in my political career for advice,” Bettencourt said.
Liacos is also a retired educator who worked at Essex Aggie and North Shore Community College. He grew up on King Street, right near where his new namesake road now sits.
The site of the new middle school was a pit that Liacos and his friends would ski and slide down as children. It was a playground for the neighborhood kids, including former School Committee member Dave McGeney, a longtime colleague and friend of Liacos.
McGeney pushed for a street to be named in Liacos’ honor during his own two-decade stint on the School Committee because Liacos was an “outspoken champion” for the city’s schools, and “never backed down from any challenge,” he said Monday.
The motion for this honor was approved by the School Committee in 2013, though it would take a decade for it to become a reality.
“All of you who know Jim, this is just not something that he'd be very comfortable with,” McGeney said. “But in spite of that, I don't know anyone who was more worthy of the honor. That's as true today as it was 10 years ago.
“Jim, I want to say this to you: This really isn't for you,” McGeney continued. “It's really for your family and for the city to remember who really helped us.”
Liacos told the crowd that he was honored by the gesture, but didn’t feel worthy of it when there are other more deserving residents, in his opinion.
This included Arthur Liacos, a World War II veteran and Peabody police officer who served on the force for 32 years.
Arthur Liacos received two Purple Hearts after entering the Army Air Corps in November 1943. He became a staff sergeant with the 15th Air Force Bomb group as a waist gunner and flew on 43 missions, bombing over Germany, Austria and Romania.
On his 44th mission, his plane was struck over Vienna. He was only able to save one other airman from the aircraft’s 10-man crew. He was captured and held in a German prison camp for more than a year, starving and barefoot for much of the time.
Arthur Liacos was eventually freed by General George S. Patton’s troops and was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
“This person is my father,” Liacos said. “He was a prisoner of war. If you ask me, I wish he was here. I wish that was his name. He served us.”
Along with his brother Dean, Liacos was joined at the dedication by his wife Janis and sons Jimmy and Ryan.
Even though the honor feels like too much to their father — who only flaunts his successes when it comes to his granddaughter — it’s well earned, they said.
“Even to this day, the people that would call my father, the angry citizens, or the fights we would have to get in, we'd never understood why he would put up with that,” Ryan Liacos said. “But it's clear that he just loved the city. He loves contributing to the community.”
“Peabody was lucky to have had somebody like him,” Jimmy Liacos said.
