PEABODY — Anthony "The Molar Man" Denucce will finally appear in this week's episode of America's Got Talent.
Denucce, a Peabody native who works as a mailman in Woburn, told The Salem News earlier this year that he successfully auditioned for the popular reality talent show this spring and was slated to appear in an upcoming episode this season.
Denucce's talent is playing all manner of songs on his teeth — hence the nickname "Molar Man." He launched his first live stream for his fans over the weekend, in which he announced he was due to appear this week.
The show airs on NBC Tuesday at 8 p.m.