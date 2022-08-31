SALEM — A pedestrian was hit and dragged by a vehicle about 6 p.m., Wednesday on the city’s historic Washington Square.
Police received the initial call at 6:03 p.m. and responded immediately to the vicinity of 45 Washington Square North.
Fire and ambulance immediately rushed to the scene and a medflight was requested. The patient was airlifted to Boston Medical Center shortly before 7 p.m.
There was a heavy police presence awaiting the Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team, which was expected to require at least an hour-and-a-half to complete its investigation.
The vehicle remained at the scene, but the driver had apparently been taken elsewhere. Police had not yet interviewed him, and declined to provide his identification or that of the male patient, whose condition was not known.
Further information will be available online at salemnews.com or in Friday’s print edition.