SALEM — The Peabody Essex Museum will present “Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love,” an exhibition celebrating the life and legacy of the late fashion designer Patrick Kelly, beginning June.
His meteoric rise in fashion remains unprecedented and unmatched today. Rooted in expressions of love and joy and inspired by his experiences growing up in the American South, Kelly’s fearless yet lighthearted designs pushed racial and cultural boundaries.
First presented by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, and reworked at the de Young, Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco in 2021, the exhibit is on view at PEM through Nov. 6.
Born in Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1954, Kelly was primarily self-taught and inspired by his Black heritage and his days in the club scenes of New York and Paris.
The exhibition features footage from the designer’s groundbreaking fashion shows and more than 75 fully accessorized runway ensembles created between 1984 to 1989.
It presents the artist and his work in the broader context of fashion history by exploring the provocative objects and experiences that inspired his clothing.
Kelly’s promising career was cut short by his premature death from complications related to AIDS in 1990.
“Since his passing more than 30 years ago, Patrick Kelly’s vibrant aesthetic has become part of the lexicon of global fashion,” said Petra Slinkard, PEM’s director of Curatorial Affairs and The Nancy B. Putnam Curator of Fashion and Textiles.
“Kelly’s short but inspiring career produced 10 collections in just six years. He promoted powerful messages of joy and love, while addressing important cultural and social issues head on. Kelly and his work have subsequently become touchstones for a number of established and emerging designers.”
Kelly credited his grandmother for introducing him to high fashion through Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. The designer quickly observed that no Black women were featured, which sparked a young Kelly to proclaim that he would design fashionable clothing for all. With strong Black women in his life, Kelly took exceptional pride in his Southern origins, even once declaring, “At the Black Baptist church on Sunday, the ladies are just as fierce as the ladies at Yves Saint Laurent couture shows.”
While attending school in New York, Kelly channeled his creativity into dressing “club kids” in his latest designs but became stymied by a lack of opportunity. In 1979, with a one-way ticket, Kelly moved to Paris and began selling his designs on the street. Kelly’s early ready-to-wear designs embodied 1980s “fast fashion” which referred to simple, narrow silhouettes paired with interchangeable pieces that ensured maximum impact for minimal cost.
After several years as a freelance designer, Kelly founded Patrick Kelly Paris in 1985 with his partner, Bjorn Guil Amelan. By 1987, he signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the American apparel giants. By 1988, Kelly became the first American and the first Black designer elected into the elite Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode.
Kelly’s originality and distinctive vision came through in his exuberant runway shows, which opened with the designer spray-painting a heart on the back wall of the stage in the spirit of urban street art.
In the exhibition section called Hot Couture, a playful tribute is made to Kelly’s muses and to fashion history. Many of Kelly’s own presentations parodied fashion-show traditions and riffed on the work of famed couturiers such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli and Madame Grès, a designer whom Kelly held in highest regard.
A master at draping and manipulating fabric into Greek goddess–like gowns, Madame Grès inspired Kelly’s much more practical knitted jersey dresses with wraps that tied around the body in various ways.
“We hope our visitors are inspired by the life and work of this incomparable, prolific artist,” said Slinkard.
“Despite the personal and professional challenges he endured and his premature death, Kelly made a lasting impact on the fashion world through his belief in the power of love and joy, and his unapologetic use of fashion as resistance.”
IF YOU GO
Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love
Peabody Essex Museum
161 Essex St., Salem
June 25-Nov. 6