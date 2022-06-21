SALEM — A new exhibit at the Peabody Essex Museum is shedding light on a little-known role Salem played in abolishing segregated schools — something it did more than 100 years before the Supreme Court outlawed the practice.
The exhibit, titled “Let None Be Excluded: The Origins of Equal School Rights in Salem,” explores how Black students, parents and activists fought for equal education rights in Salem and across the state during the 19th century.
Century-old letters, petitions, newspaper clippings and court documents from youth leaders in Salem and their opponents are on display in the exhibit.
“You see these arguments resonate throughout American history, and there’s a real knock-on effect in American education in law,” said co-curator Dan Lipcan, PEM’s Ann C. Pingree director of the Phillips Library. “Really, a lot of these arguments have their origins in what happened here in Salem.”
Exhibit curators found that Black and white children did go to school together in Salem during the early 19th century. But in the 1830s, 10-year-old Salem resident Sarah Parker Remond and her sisters were expelled from the East School for Girls.
“We know that they were excellent students, so perhaps there’s some sort of fear or jealousy that they were actually really intelligent and really great in school,” Lipcan said.
In 1834, a petition signed by 176 Salem residents called for the town to create a separate school for Black children. That same year, Salem’s school committee voted to segregate students based on their race, requiring Black students to attend the newly created Colored School.
Segregation in schools would stay in effect until March 23, 1840, when the school committee voted to reverse the rule in response to a petition created by Robert Morris, a 19-year-old apprentice to a lawyer who went on to become one of the first Black lawyers in the United States.
The move made Salem one of the first municipalities in the country to abolish segregation in schools.
Boston officially integrated its schools in 1855 following a petition started by 16-year-old Charlotte Forten, a Black student who moved to Salem to attend its already integrated schools.
Remond, who went on to write a scathing essay about her explusion from East School, was one of its signers.
“We’re talking about youth activism here,” Lipcan said. “These young adults really were the movement and really were able to generate change in society.”
Lipcan co-curated the exhibit with Kabria Baumgartner, a dean’s associate professor of history and Africana studies at Northeastern University, where she also works as the associate director of public history.
“Let None Be Excluded: The Origins of Equal School Rights in Salem” will be on display at the museum through April 23.
