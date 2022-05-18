SALEM — On Sunday, May 22, from noon to 6 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum presents the PEM Prize Festival — a free community-wide celebration hosted in collaboration with Creative Collective.
The festival features street musicians from the Greater Boston area performing on nine stages in downtown Salem, as well as food trucks, vendors, a DJ, a pop-up beer garden, and live art experiences and art making for all ages.
Among the musicians are Ilana Katz Katz, a Blues and Appalachian fiddler, singer and songwriter; School of HONK, a radically inclusive brass band and all ages music school powered by volunteer mentor musicians; and Reynaliz Herrera of IDEAS, NOT THEORIES, a theatrical percussion company for unconventional instruments.
The festival is held in celebration of artist and inaugural PEM Prize recipient Carlos Garaicoa, whose groundbreaking exhibition Partitura featured a new kind of orchestra made up of 40 individual recordings of street musicians. Garaicoa will be in attendance, and will perform a new score created especially for the PEM Prize in collaboration with composer Esteban Puebla.
The PEM Prize Festival kicks off two weeks of public art events in the City of Salem. Salem Art Days take place from Sunday, May 22, through Thursday, June 2, and Salem Arts Festival takes place on Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5. Before the festival, PEM will host a Jazz Brunch in the Atrium from 10 a.m. to noon with musicians Takumi Kakimoto and Andres Guerra and a brunch cafe menu featuring savory and sweet bites.
PEM Prize Festival Schedule of Performances
STAGE 1
Noon–12:40 pm: Tony Silva
12:50–1:30 pm: School of Honk
1:40–2:20 pm: Jamaica Plain Saxophone Quartet
2:30–3:10 pm: School of Honk
3:15–3:40 pm: Our Band
3:50–4:30 pm: Eric Royer
5:15–6 pm: Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band
STAGE 2
12:15–12:55 pm: Ilana Katz Katz
1:05–1:45 pm: David Bowdre
1:55–2:35 pm: Mark Pattison & Sandy Theodorou
2:45–3:25 pm: Jason Ji
3:35–4:15 pm: Emperor Norton’s Stationary Marching Band
4:25–5:05 pm: Grooversity
STAGE 3
Noon–12:40 pm: Ben Cosgrove
12:50–1:30 pm: Mark Pattison & Sandy Theodorou
2:30–3:10 pm: Precious Perez
3:15–3:40 pm: Gabriella Simpkins
3:50–4:30 pm: Mar Fayos
4:35–5:10 pm: Gabriella Simpkins
5:15–6 pm: Myles Bullen
STAGE 4
12:15–12:55 pm: Andres Guerra
1:05–1:45 pm: Tony Silva
1:55–2:35 pm: Carolyn Peterson & Ruth Levitsky
2:45–3:25 pm: Eric Royer
3:35–4:15 pm: Mike Hastings
4:25–5:05 pm: HobArt Goulart
STAGE 5
Noon–12:40 pm: Jamaica Plain Saxophone Quartet
12:50–1:30 pm: Carolyn Peterson & Ruth Levitsky
1:40–2:20 pm: Ilana Katz Katz
2:30–3:10 pm: David Bowdre
3:15–3:40 pm: Qwill
3:50–4:30 pm: Our Band
4:35–5:10 pm: Qwill
5:15–6 pm: Mike Hastings
STAGE 6
2:30–3:45 pm: Reynaliz Herrera
3:50–4:30 pm: Jason Ji
4:30–4:40 pm: Reynaliz Herrera
4:40–5:10 pm: Sparky SINN
5:15–5:25 pm: Reynaliz Herrera
STAGE 7
12:15–2:35 pm: Vera Meyer
3:15–3:40 pm: Grooversity
3:50–4:30 pm: Sparky SINN
4:35–5:10 pm: Myles Bullen
5:15–6 pm: Mar Fayos
STAGE 8
10–10:45 am: Takumi Kakimoto
11–11:45 am: Andres Guerra
Noon–12:40 pm: Takumi Kakimoto
12:50–1:30 pm: Ben Cosgrove
1:35– 2:05 pm: Precious Perez
2:10–2:40 pm: Ben Cosgrove
2:45–3:15 pm: Tony Silva
3:20–3:50 pm: Ilana Katz
3:55–4:30 pm: HobArt Goulart
STAGE 9
Noon–6 pm: Featuring DJ Terrell Greene