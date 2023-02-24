ROWLEY — The Peabody Essex Museum, specifically its Collection Center in Rowley, has received a major financial gift.
The center will be renamed and funds will go toward new storage equipment for preserved records and other items, as well as long-term financial support of the facility.
But there’s still lingering feelings back home from local historians over the Phillips Library’s distance from Salem — the original headquarters for the Essex Institute and Phillips Library, which is now in Rowley. PEM is also gearing up for unveiling plans for the library’s original home on Essex Street.
The museum recently announced that James and Mary Lou Hawkes, two longtime supporters of PEM and “devoted leaders” within the museum’s circles, made a donation to the Collection Center worth “eight figures.” The museum would not disclose the exact amount, which could range between $10 million and $99 million. The Collection Center will now be known as the James B. and Mary Lou Hawkes Collection Center. Its director, John Childs, is now the James B. and Mary Lou Hawkes Director of Collections.
‘Cause for celebration’
Some specifics about the gift aren’t public because of an agreement behind it, according to Lynda Hartigan, PEM’s executive director and CEO. But, she said, the size of the gift means it will have long-standing impacts for local history and its preservation.
“Because of our agreement with the donors, we don’t disclose the actual amount. But it’s a lot of money, and it’s really meant to accomplish two things both shorter term and longer term,” Hartigan said. “In the shorter term, the funding really enables us to buy a lot of the fit-up equipment — meaning storage cabinets and other kinds of storage equipment that will enable us to keep the collection in the best possible conditions in the Center.”
“The longer term use of the money is really to support the overall operation of the Collection Center, as well as to provide support for the position of director of collections,” she said. “It’s a big deal for the specific institution known as Peabody Essex Museum. But also, for the region, it’s really cause for celebration in terms of knowing one of the country’s greatest, best and most interesting collections is being carefully cared for in the future.”
The museum described the Hawkeses as “devoted leaders in the PEM community for nearly two decades.” James Hawkes has served on the museum’s Board of Trustees for 18 years, and the two have also held a long list of memberships on PEM’s many internal committees.
“As longtime champions of PEM, we are delighted to support the Collection Center, a facility that is critically important to the museum’s mission,” the Hawkes said in a joint statement. “Our gift ensures that PEM’s superlative collection is stewarded at the highest level and that more and more works are made increasingly accessible to the public.”
Accessibility is a critical point for the Phillips Library, as it’s home to “more than 400,000 volumes and more than a linear mile of manuscripts” of Essex County history, rare documents and publications, and other things that continually draw researchers and historians to Rowley.
“At this point, we do have members of the public, and scholars, and curators, and professionals from other museums visiting the Collection Center,” Hartigan said. “Things are being catalogued, re-catalogued. Information is being reverified once that information is accessed, and images of the objects are being taken so all that is getting digitized.
“We have in place a steady-as-she-goes digitization of the collection,” Hartigan said, “and that will enable us to provide online more information and images of the collection. and as more of the collection moves into the Center, we can welcome more people, whatever their purpose.”
News is sour to some, not sweet
The Collection Center has a storied history locally, one that boiled over in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peabody Essex Museum’s present collections were originally established in Salem and grew over time as its foundational museums grew in size and later merged. The document-heavy Phillips Library was previously located in the Daland House and Plummer Hall buildings on Essex Street (owned by PEM), but it was relocated to a research center in Peabody ahead of promised renovations to the two buildings close to a decade ago.
After those plans stalled, the collection was eventually transferred in 2018 to a 120,000-square-foot warehouse in Rowley that PEM had purchased and specially outfitted for better climate controls, protection, security, and even access for everything stored within it.
The plan to not return to Salem after all lit a fire within the city’s historical circles, as a point about access became highly contentious. While the museum said access to specific materials would improve once properly stored and catalogued, many decried the distance they now had to travel to get there — 15 miles away on Route 1 in Rowley.
One year into the pandemic, the state’s Supreme Judicial Court settled the dispute ruling that the museum’s collection can move to Rowley “because of the steps the Museum has taken to provide better long-term preservation of the Library collections, to increase Phillips Library storage capacity, and to ensure continued public access to the Phillips Library collections at the Collection Center.”
Embers are still burning today among some supporters of local history, who said they would have liked to see the gift used to return the collections to Salem.
Fran Wilson, a local resident drawn by Salem’s maritime and architectural history, said the relocation of Phillips Library correlates to what she described as a gradual transformation of Salem from the heyday of historical preservation movements in the 1970s to the tourism explosion that has taken over downtown Salem since.
“To be honest, I hate the commercial witch capitalization of every empty space and the turning of Salem into an amusement park all year to capitalize on non-vested visitors — tourists — who treat Salem like Disneyland,” Wilson said.
She said she would rather see PEM “putting that money into historic downtown properties and returning the Phillips Library and archives to become the research hub that it was intended to be from the beginning.”
Lisa Ernst, another local history enthusiast, offered similar sentiments.
Central to Ernst’s concern is her inability to access the Collection Center without having to take time off from work, which is something that “anyone who works during the week” encounters with the Collection Center’s operating hours. The Collection Center is only open three days a week, Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break from noon to 1 p.m.
“I’ve volunteered at historical societies in the past and would love to do so now, but the location makes it untenable,” she said. “I’ve also done quite a bit of research on historical events in Salem like the Great Fire in 1914 and Salem Sarcoid. PEM may have documents to aid my research, but I’ll never know if I can’t get there.”
More plans forthcoming
Future plans for the Daland House and Plummer Hall are still coming into focus.
As restoration work to the buildings went on over recent years, the museum has previously committed to some sort of public operation in the buildings. PEM stands by that today, according to Hartigan.
“Concurrent with significant forthcoming enhancements to PEM’s Collection Center, it’s important to note that we have completed extensive repairs and preservation of the exterior of Plummer Hall, the former site of the Phillips Library, and Daland House,” she said.
“This spring, we’re undertaking work to ensure that these buildings are compliant with ADA accessibility requirements, and we’ll continue to do more work to revitalize these important historic structures. I look forward to sharing more details on these Salem-based efforts in the months ahead.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.