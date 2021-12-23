SALEM — Peabody Essex Museum is looking to sell one of its least-historic properties.
The museum is listing the Gilbert Chadwick House, 24 Charter St., for sale with an asking price of $600,000. It’s one of a couple dozen properties making up the museum’s historic structure collection.
“The building at 24 Charter St. is really one that’s been identified as not being in a position to really support, in any meaningful way, the museum’s mission going forward,” said Bob Monk, PEM’s chief operating officer. “That owes to its configuration. The building was moved back in 2001 when the Safdie addition to the museum was being built, and the intent at the time was to continue to use it as temporary residence for visiting artists and performers that would come to the museum.”
That proved to be “infeasible for economic and operational reasons,” Monk said. “So it’s a building that has sat hollow for a few years. We thought by selling the building, we’d hope it would be put to good use as a two-family house, and hopefully help with the housing shortage in Salem.”
The Gilbert Chadwick house, built about 1820, is a three-story brick townhouse in the late Federal style with some late 19th-century updates, according to the museum. Originally on Liberty Street, it’s believed a fire that hit the area in 1866 may have led to Victorian “updating” of the building. The museum bought the property in the early 1970s, Monk said.
Liberty Street today is a dead-end street off of Derby Street that used to run through where the museum’s 2003 Moshe Safdie expansion sits today. The property, which is approximately 3,300 square feet and currently arranged as three apartment units, is listed by Dan Fox of Merry Fox Realty. The long hallway from the Essex Street entrance to the museum’s many wings is laid out where Liberty Street used to run.
The situation raises questions as to whether PEM has a right to sell property.
The museum tackled previous concerns over its right to sell parts of its collection during a hotly contested move of Phillips Library to a Collection Center in Rowley that better preserves the massive entirety of PEM’s historical collections. At the time, some suggested the museum either would sell or was selling parts of the collection for a profit, to which museum officials said they have a responsibility to protect the items as part of their donation to Peabody Essex or its prior parent institutions.
While the museum’s collection does include historic buildings, the Chadwick house isn’t one with that level of protection, Monk said.
“This particular building hasn’t been accessioned into the museum’s collection,” Monk said. “That accessioning is the process by which an object is officially made part of the museum’s collection. The building was never purchased for its historical significance.”
Despite that, the building’s sale would also lock down historical protections due to a preservation easement protecting the building’s exterior.
“The building has been so significantly altered inside that there’s no feasible way for it to be used from an interpretive perspective,” Monk said.
Historic Salem, Inc. is supporting Peabody Essex’s moves so far.
“It appears they’re including a preservation restriction on the exterior, which is a strong preservation move,” said Emily Udy, HSI’s preservation manager, in a statement. “The building is also within the boundaries of the SRA (Salem Redevelopment Authority), so changes will be reviewed by that board.”
That setup, Udy said, “reflected an understanding that we’re stewards of our cultural history and is what led to this current housing development opportunity.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.