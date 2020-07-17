Pentucket board to vote on whether to revisit mascot

Pentucket formalized its brand in October of last year, removing most of the Sachem images with the exception of the seal on the right. While the Retire the Sachem Coalition opposes any use of the Sachem, it does acknowledge that the image on the left was the most offensive. The image on theÂ left portrays a Native American with stereotypical features like a large nose and a headdress which according to the coalition, is inaccurate in terms of what an Indigenous leader in this area would have worn.â€©