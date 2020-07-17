Pentucket board to vote on whether to revisit mascot

WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School Committee will vote Tuesday night on whether or not it plans to reopen a discussion to change the Sachem mascot.
If the discussion is approved, Chairwoman Dena Trotta said the School Committee is aiming for a decision by the second meeting in September.
"Any action will be the result of a collaborative process with community input," Trotta wrote in an email. "Right now, our agenda is pretty full for the rest of the summer with figuring out how best to get our children and teachers back to school safely during this global pandemic, and it is no small task."
The Retire the Sachem Coalition, made up of current and former Pentucket students, issued a call by email Wednesday night for the School Committee to officially retire the Sachem amid construction of a new middle-high school.
The coalition also attached an open letter written in February 2017 by Paul Pouliot, the current Sag8mo (chief) of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People, condemning the use of Indigenous mascots and "racist and misused Indigenous terms" including the Sachems.
"We as a tribal organization and representatives of the greater contemporary Indigenous community can only tell you that we are offended by your continued use of Indigenous names, mascots, logos, images, symbols and ceremonies," Pouliot wrote without naming any specific schools or organizations. "If you really want to honor us, you will need to acknowledge and respect us as a people. Honor us by getting rid of your 'cartoon like' Indian logo and change your offensive team name."
The coalition noted the district has the opportunity to rebrand with the construction of a new school building.
The return to the mascot issue coincides with other calls across the country to remove racist mascots, statues and other imagery. Most recently, the Washington pro football team announced it would officially retire its mascot, and develop a new name and logo.
On Thursday, Native American advocates gathered on the steps of the Statehouse to urge the passage of three bills: a petition calling for the creation of a special commission to review the state flag and seal (S.1877/H.2776), a bill banning Native American mascots in public schools across the state (S.247/H.443) and a bill protecting Native American heritage (S.1811/H.2948).
More than three dozen public schools across the state make reference to or use caricatures of Indigenous people as their mascots.
A petition to retire the Sachem as the mascot at Pentucket, drafted by the coalition and addressed to local and state officials, currently has more than 3,200 signatures.
On July 1, the coalition held a virtual town hall featuring prominent Indigenous activists Rhonda Anderson, Annawon Weeden, Maulian Dana and Amanda Blackhorse, who each discussed the racism they have endured as a result of Indigenous mascots.
Trotta, who was one of more than 165 people in attendance for the town hall, said she found much of what was shared by the speakers to be "powerful and compelling."
"This school year, we anticipate extensive discussion and programming on social justice topics," she said. "The Sachem mascot and realities of racism in our country have been in the forefront of our minds, as well. The recent social unrest has only highlighted the need for us to keep improving as a district on issues of social injustice including but not limited to the use of our mascot."
A recording of the July 1 Town Hall is available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9pyICxO3bA.
