MARBLEHEAD — The School Committee will move behind closed doors Monday to discuss Superintendent John Buckey’s contract, after its open meeting with an agenda item to discuss the early termination clause in his contract was cut short Wednesday less than a minute after it began due to a perceived threat against one of the committee.
“We are no longer going forward with this meeting tonight due to last-minute communication between (legal) counsel and I have been advised to adjourn the meeting immediately,” said Committee Chairperson Sarah Fox before ending Wednesday’s meeting.
This Monday, the committee will go to a closed-door executive session with the agenda set “ to conduct strategy sessions in preparation for negotiations with non-union personnel (superintendent) with the intent not to return to open session.”
The committee has not given any indication as to the current status of Buckey’s future employment by Marblehead schools, or if a vote will take place during Monday’s executive session.
“I hope the community can allow the respect and grace to this committee that we are bound to maintain student and personnel information confidential,” said Fox. “ There’s a lot of anger and vitriol in the community right now. and in some ways, I get their frustration, because they want to know what’s going on. We are just bound so tightly by confidentiality and ethics that no one on this committee is really allowed to say or allude to anything that is happening in these executive session meetings.”
The early-termination clause in Buckley’s contract, signed in 2020, includes an early termination payment of $92,500 minus “withholdings for state and federal taxes” that the School Committee would pay in the event of his premature dismissal. Such a payment would follow the second consecutive failed tax override that would have fully funded the school district last month.
“I’m just a parent in the district, and my kids are at the tail end of their time here, so (we’ve spent) many years in this district with different leadership. and I think a lot of parents who have been in the district for a while are very concerned with the tenor of behavior between adults off the committee, on the committee, and toward the committee,” said Marblehead resident Colleen Nial.
“And what that’s really done for the future of the committee is that we really have a hard time getting people to run,” Nial continued. “But I feel like this committee in particular is very strong and I trust that if they feel they have a reason to go into executive session, and if they have a reason when the budget is in crisis to consider having to buy out a contract, it must be a very good reason.”
As a result of this perceived threat, and similar recent events involving personal breaches into School Committee members’ lives such as a “suspicious balloon” covered in fake blood being left outside member Alison Taylor’s home, parents such as Meghan Sweeney, founder of the local civic education organization Power Up, are hoping that the “culture of retaliation” towards committee members will come to an end.
“I think that we have reached a point in this particular situation with the School Committee where we should be embarrassed and we should look to hold ourselves accountable,” said Sweeney. “It should be a moment for all of us to think about what we can do to be more accepting of opinions that we don’t agree with. There shouldn’t be a culture of retaliation, (even with) these difficult and uncomfortable conversations.”