SALEM — The Witch City has a wealth image problem, based on state metrics, and it’s creating quite the budget dispute at City Hall as officials try to forecast spending and revenues for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.
School district leaders are asking for a budget of $69.6 million in 2022-23, which is a $3.1 million or 4.6% increase from the current $66.6 million budget this year.
“This budget is linked to what I think are our district’s values and priorities,” said Superintendent Steve Zrike during his presentation to the School Committee Monday night. “This budget isn’t beefing up the central office. It’s sending more money to schools and classrooms, especially at a time when there’s desperate need — and there certainly will be next year.”
Mayor and School Committee Chairperson Kim Driscoll, however, made it clear that number was much too high.
“A significant part of our budget — close to 70% of our budget — is tied to education,” Driscoll said. “We do have other things we have to do in the city — this year in particular. With such reduced local aid, there’s no way we can absorb a 4.6% increase, and I think we should be honest about that as opposed to creating chaos.” Instead, she indicated she supports a 2.5% increase.
The issue is further complicated by a statistical perception that Salem is a wealthier community than it really is. That issue has emerged because of how formulas that allocate state funding are calculating how much each community receives in aid, according to Mary DeLai, assistant superintendent of finance.
“The state formula makes it look like Salem is much wealthier than I think we’d all say the town is,” DeLai said. “When you look at our perceived wealth, we may look wealthy, but of the 351 communities in Massachusetts, we rank 205th for property value and 238th for per-capita income.
“This is the challenge we have,” DeLai continued. “Ordinarily we’d see a large increase like 4.6% of our foundation budget, and we’d see a comparable increase in our Chapter 70 (state aid) money... (But) that has not materialized as a result, and it has kind of put the strain on. You have a proposed increase (in spending) of $3 million, when the Chapter 70 (increase) is only $125,000. That’s a little bit of a gap to be filling.”
Officials are finding the money they’re getting in comparison to other “gateway” cities is a fraction of what most of those other cities are getting. Salem will see a 0.48% increase in Chapter 70 aid, but the average increase for gateway cities other than Salem is 12.95%.
At the same time, compared to the school districts in those other cities, Salem spends the most per student — by a long shot.
In 2020, the city spent $21,090 per student, followed by Lawrence spending far less at $15,973 per pupil, according to the city’s budget presentation. On the other end, Lawrence was listed with a relative district wealth of 14%, compared to Salem at 60%. Salem’s wealth percentage is second-highest on the list, with the overall highest — Peabody — having a 71% relative district wealth and per-pupil cost of $14,544.
It wasn’t immediately clear from the presentation how the wealth metric is being calculated.
Zrike said Salem isn’t “getting its fair share of dollars from the state.”
“The mayor has been very adamant, talking to our delegation about that,” he said. “That started pre-pandemic and has now continued, and it’s going to be a problem not just for this year but a potential problem for many years to come. Our need isn’t being recognized in a manner that’s necessary for us to properly fund education.”
In her response, Driscoll said she recognized the need to “be a little bit of the adult in the room.”
“We’re being treated as a minimum-aid community, at $30 per student,” Driscoll said, also highlighting the school district’s recent budget increases between 4.9 and 6% each year. “This year, we can’t absorb a 4.6% increase and do the things we have to do to support the city. We’re going to significantly eat into the levy we have available just to get to the 2½ (percent increase) number... I think I gave you 2¼ (percent). We’re trying to get to 2½.”
That’s because the rest of the city departments are also requesting budget increases, according to Driscoll.
“We haven’t put the city budget to bed. We’re still working on that, trying to finalize our health insurance numbers,” she said. “We’re seeing upticks, as you can imagine, just like every one of us — gas prices, inflation, escalation on contracts, things like that. We have a gap I’m trying to close with our finance team on that end, and that gap incorporates a 2½% increase for the schools.”
A public hearing on the proposed school budget is scheduled for Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m., and the School Committee is expected to vote on or around May 16. At that point, the proposal will be before the City Council as part of its annual review of budget requests for all city departments.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.